New World fishing guide: How to fish, best rods to use, types of bait, fish list & tips

Taking notes from other MMORPGs, New World has an ample amount of interesting mechanics for players to dive into. Fishing is one of these, and there’s a lot more than meets the eyes when it comes to this feature.

New World has been a breath of fresh air in a rather stagnant genre, as Amazon Games’ first major project recently released into closed beta, and there’s been a lot to love about the game.

The multiple factions within the game have been a great feature, and the in-game Wars are something we’re all getting excited about. But, if you are looking to rack in XP for certain missions, then you might want to get the hand of fishing.

It looks to be simple at first glance, but there’s some other components that you’ll need to familiarize yourself with.

How to fish in New World

Fishing is one of the many mechanics that players will be able to partake in while in the wild around New World’s gorgeous setting. It falls along the same lines of harvesting, mining, and hunting animals, and it’ll also have its own separate mastery tree to go along with it.

In order to fish, you’re going to want to procedure along the following steps.

Obtain some sort of Fishing Rod, this can be done via a quest outside the town of Westward, or by purchasing one through the Auction House Find a bed of water where you can cast your rod Press F3 to commence the fishing process, and you’ll have to hold M1 in order to cast your rod. This is also where you’ll be able to equip bait if you have any in your inventory

While it is a simple process, there’s a lot more that we’re going to talk about in regards to fishing.

Where to find and equip bait for fishing in New World

Fishing bait is one of the attachments you can place on your rod before casting it into the water. This will dramatically increase your chances of catching fish, and even larger ones, so it’s worth the time to gather some decent ones.

Players will be able to find fishing bait throughout the New World environment in either Briar or Bulrush bushes, and these are typically located around lakes and water beds.

New World fish list

Now that you’ve got the basics of fishing in New World, we’re going to run over all the types of fish that players have encountered while fishing in-game.

Catfish

Bass

Perch

Piranha

Salmon

Tadpoles

Dragon Fish

Pike

Sturgeon

Aquatic Snail

Albenaja

Dexerto will be sure to update this page as we find and catch more fish while venturing around New World.