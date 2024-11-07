How to get Secateurs in Brighter Shores for Foraging

There are five professions to unlock in Brighter Shores, and one is Foraging. However, to get the most out of the loot, you’ll need Secateurs.

Just like Runescape, each profession can take quite a while to level up, with players often taking days to reach max level in their Fishing, Cooking, Woodcutting, or even Foraging. Luckily, certain items grant the most XP for your chosen profession. Unfortunately, these often require a certain tool, like the Secateurs.

When it comes to Brigher Shores, you’re not explicitly told where to get these tools. So, here’s where to find Secateurs, how to afford them, and what you should use them on.

Before unlocking the Secateurs, players must be level 2 in Foraging. To do this, head over to the East Beach and grab Kelp until you reach level 2.

Secateurs location







Secateurs are best found in the Forager’s Warehouse on Old Street East, which is east of the Town Square. From the Town Square, head down Old Street West and keep going until you get to Old Street East. On the far left you’ll see a house with a brown thatched roof, it has a trowel sign outside. Head in here.

Once inside, speak to Ella who will offer some tools. Secateurs look like the image above and will cost 13 silver and 200 copper.

Best way to earn enough money for Secateurs

Getting hold of 13 silver and 200 copper isn’t easy at the beginning of the game. Luckily, we’ve found a great infinite money trick in the Barracks that you can check out.

On top of this, we suggest trying the following things to increase your money fast:

Increase your Guard Level and sell equipment.

Loot everything you can.

Complete quests like The Obelisk.

Fish Pufferfishes with the Spear.

The best way to make money in Brighter Shores is by simply playing the game, though you’ll want to sell as much as you can to build up all the professions.

Secateurs uses

Dexerto / Fen Research

Once you have Secateurs, you’ll be able to farm items like the Creamy Wallplant, which is used to create Healing Potions when combined with Brown Kelp. Creamy Wallplants are found on West and East Old Street.

On top of that, when you hit level four, you’ll be able to farm White Periwinkles, which are found in Brannof Boulevard. These are best used for Hopeport Experience potions which are ideal for boosting your professions XP.

Just like a fishing rod, spear, or weapon, Secateurs are a vital addition to your toolkit and should be prioritized if you’re interested in potions or just increasing your professions.

For more on Brighter Shores, be sure to check out how to earn XP fast or the current Server Status, in case you’re adventure could be disrupted.