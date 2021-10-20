New World Life Staff build guide: Staff skills mastery tree

The Life Staff is a fantastic weapon in group compositions within New World, so utilizing the weapon’s best build, skills, and abilities is essential.

New World‘s vast universe offers a whole host of weapon classes in-game to choose from. Among the choices available are three magic weapons for MMORPG fans who love to run ranged DPS and healer builds. Enter The Life Staff, a weapon best used for healers and light-damage mages.

To maximize the Life Staff’s potential in New World, you’ll need to run with the right skills and abilities within the class’ Mastery Tree.

Advertisement

Contents

New World Life Staff build

Being one of the three magical weapons within New World, the Life Staff takes on more of a support role.

Read More: New World Sword and Shield mastery tree guide

This is predominantly due to its healing ability, with a large portion of its abilities being centered around aiding other players during battle.

Life Staff Mastery Trees

For those looking to utilize the restorative powers of the Life Staff, there are two different branches of the Mastery Tree available to spend your points on: Healing and Protector.

These Masteries both provide a great range of skills that can turn the tide of a battle, each with a slightly different focus:

Mastery Tree Description Healing As the name suggests, the predominant use of the Healing tree is to provide heals to both you and your allies, particularly towards those that have under half of their maximum health. Protector While Protector also provides heals, it does so through utilizing certain buffs to do so, applying effects such as Fortify.

Best Life Staff skills

Despite this, The Life Staff can stand on its own when needing to switch to the offensive, but your main build should cater to support. Below are the skills you should spec into while applying points to your Life Staff mastery tree:

Advertisement

Skill What it does Divine Embrace Heals the target for 150% weapon damage Light’s Embrace Targeted heal for 100% weapon damage +30% more for each buff on that target. Orb of Protection Shoot out a light projectile that grants 10% Fortify for 20s, heals an ally for 10% of weapon damage, and deals 95% upon hitting an enemy Sacred Ground Create an area on the ground that lasts for 12s and heals 10% weapon damage every second Splash of Light You and all group members are healed for 50% weapon damage.

Divine Embrace: A must-have for the Life Staff due to the 150% weapon damage heal. This is significant, especially when you’re in a battle against other players or a strong NPC.

A must-have for the Life Staff due to the 150% weapon damage heal. This is significant, especially when you’re in a battle against other players or a strong NPC. Sacred Ground: A stable AoE healing ability that’ll help you and your party out in a pinch.

A stable AoE healing ability that’ll help you and your party out in a pinch. Orb Of Protection: Although not directly part of the healing line for the Life Staff, the myriad of effects this skill has — from granting Fortify through to enemy damage and ally heals — are ones you cannot be without.

Alternative Life Staff skills

While we’d recommend focusing on the above three skills, Splash of Light and Light’s Embrace are also viable alternatives to spec into.

Splash of Light: Healing both yourself and your allies, taking some of the heat off of needing to micromanage everyone so closely.

Healing both yourself and your allies, taking some of the heat off of needing to micromanage everyone so closely. Light’s Embrace: This quick-heal skill will get stronger depending upon how many buffs are currently on a target, making it incredibly useful in tough battles to keep allies’ health topped up.

Best Life Staff passives

To make the most of the restorative Life Staff and its power, we’d recommend running with passives such as Protector’s Touch, Intensify, and Absolved. When utilized alongside the above skills, you’ll be able to aid your allies on the island of Aeternum with ease.

Protector’s Touch: While we’ve already chosen Orb of Protection as one of the skills to utilize, combining it alongside Protector’s touch grants you a total of 25% Fortify for those 3 seconds when hitting an enemy.

While we’ve already chosen Orb of Protection as one of the skills to utilize, combining it alongside Protector’s touch grants you a total of 25% Fortify for those 3 seconds when hitting an enemy. Intensify: Equipping this passive will increase your healing by 10% for 10 seconds up to a maximum of three stacks. If used well alongside Protector’s Touch, you’ll be able to heal up your allies in a flash, with the previous passive’s Fortify reducing incoming damage.

Equipping this passive will increase your healing by 10% for 10 seconds up to a maximum of three stacks. If used well alongside Protector’s Touch, you’ll be able to heal up your allies in a flash, with the previous passive’s Fortify reducing incoming damage. Absolved: This eliminates mana usage from your Life Staff’s Light and Heavy attacks, allowing you to perform skills that require a higher amount more frequently.

While our build is going to help you to heal your fellow players relatively consistently, we also encourage you to swap out skills and try out new combinations if something feels like it isn’t working for you.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the best Life Staff build in New World.

For more tips covering all things on the island of Aeternum, check out our guides:

New World faction guide | How to get the Waning Crescent staff | Ice Gauntlet guide | Fiber and Linen guide | Great Axe guide | Fishing guide | Where to find sheep | Candied Strawberries | AoE Mage guide | Sword and Shield build