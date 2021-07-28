Which faction should you choose in New World? Syndicate, Marauders and Convent explained

There are three factions that players will have the choice to choose from while playing New World, and your choice will dramatically change the way you play the game!

While MMORPGs have experienced some stagnation in recent years, Amazon Games Studios is aiming to reignite the fire that many fans of the genre have been looking for with their second major project, New World.

The game has been a massive success since it was released in closed beta, and there’s a lot of classic MMO content that fans adore. One of these aspects includes Factions, players will get to opt-in to one of three factions, with their choice locked in for a minimum of 120 days.

Advertisement

We’re going to break down all the different factions in the game and the perks to choosing one or the other!

What are the three Factions in New World?

Speaking of the alliances, there are three that players will be able to choose from when they reach a certain point during the main storyline.

Read More: New World fishing guide

They are dignified by their different color schemes, along with a distinct lore that gives them rich backgrounds. Below is an overview of the Factions and how they are noted within the game, and their description may affect the choice you make!

Syndicate

The Syndicate is a secretive organization of boundless guile and intellect in search of forbidden knowledge to usher in a new age of enlightenment.

Advertisement

Marauders

The Marauders are a ruthless military force bent on establishing a free nation where anyone with the strength to do so can prosper and profit.

Covenant

The Covenant is a fanatical order that has charged itself with cleansing the land of heretics and defilers so that its true holy nature can flourish and justice can be restored.

What’re the differences between each Faction?

Your choice shouldn’t be taken so lightly when prompted the question about which Faction you want to join, as you’ll have to wait 120 days if you want to change your Faction. But, there doesn’t seem to be any major differences that we’ve found between the three.

Advertisement

Essentially, the only differences between the three factions are the following.

Faction specific gear

Company’s associated with each Faction

Color of each Faction

So, there isn’t a whole lot to sway your decision, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a hard decision!

What Faction should I choose in New World?

With all this said, the Faction you should choose will depend on which team you want to associate yourself with.

If your friends are playing on a certain Faction, then you should join them. Players won’t be able to do PVP combat within their own Faction, but they’ll be able to venture into New World with your comrades.