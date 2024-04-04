How to get Joltik in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go’s tiny Bug/Electric-type Joltik is one of the more unique bugs in the franchise, so trainers may want to catch one of their own. Here’s how to find it, evolve it, and if it can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go has plenty of interesting Bug-type monsters for fans to catch, and one of the most interesting is the tiny Joltik.

Joltik and its evolution Galvantula are Bug/Electric-type Pokemon and can be great assets in Raid and PvP content.

So, trainers looking to add Joltik to their team can find out how in this guide, as well as how to evolve it and if it can be Shiny.

How to get Joltik in Pokemon Go

Trainers looking to find Joltik in Pokemon Go can find it randomly as a wild spawn, though it may require a bit of luck.

Previously, Joltik has been available as a 1-star Raid Boss and in certain Eggs, but that is not the case at the time of writing.

However, trainers looking to catch Joltik easily can do so through the Sizeable Surprises event, which lasts from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 AM and will continue until Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 PM local time. During the event, Joltik will appear more frequently in the wild.

How to evolve Joltik into Galvantula in Pokemon Go

Joltik only has one evolution but it does not require any special evolution item or requirement to evolve.

To evolve Joltik into Galvantula, you need to feed it 50 Joltik Candy.

Can Joltik be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Joltik can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Joltik made its debut in Pokemon Go back in August 2023 through the Go Fest 2023 event.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Joltik, its evolution, and Shiny variation in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

