Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest: Start date, Button locations, community challenges, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally announced its next event, in the form of Dreamlight Parks Fest. The event itself is already shaping up to be filled with rewards and activities from new quests, resources, challenges, and more.

While each Disney Dreamlight Valley update brings new adventures, characters, Star Paths, and even the occasional recipe, it’s hard to deny that a DDV event is anything but thrilling. It’s a fantastic way to break up your normal DDV activities and opens up a world of new items, challenges, and quests to enjoy.

However, they can get a little overwhelming when all the new content drops at once. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest from when it starts and ends, the new resources, and so much more.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest begins on May 15, 2024, and will run until June 5, 2024.

So, you’ll have three weeks to complete all the tasks, craft the new collectible items and furniture, and some exclusive Disney Park themed recipes.

Where to find Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

One of the key elements of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest is the new Buttons. They’ll allow you to craft materials like Popcorn Buckets and Disney Parks-inspired furniture in your crafting table.

Below, we’ve detailed where to find all the Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Red Buttons: Around or inside Villager’s homes.

Around or inside Villager’s homes. Blue Buttons: Found while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow.

Found while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow. Green Buttons: Rewarded through completing daily and weekly event quests.

Rewarded through completing daily and weekly event quests. Flower Buttons: Located in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Located in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Purple Buttons: Crafted using 1 Blue Button, 2 Red Buttons, and 100 Dreamlight.

All daily and weekly quests in Dreamlight Parks Fest

To get hold of Green Buttons, you need to complete daily and weekly quests during the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. To do this, head over to Scrooge, Ursula, WALL-E, Mickey Mouse, and Moana to see what Cupcakes they’re craving.

Then, all you need to do is craft them and complete the tasks to earn some Green Buttons. If you complete enough activities, you’ll also unlock three new achievements, which will reward you with a new Disney Parks-inspired map.

To find out the recipes for all the events Cupcakes, check out our handy recipe guide.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenge

Disney / Gameloft

The quests aren’t the only challenges in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest. There are community challenges to complete too, which all grant some pretty exciting rewards. However, they have to be completed by the DDV community, so you can’t do it alone.

All the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges have been listed below along with their rewards:

Challenge Number of entries required How to complete it Rewards Monument Masters 500 Share an in-game photo on social media featuring The Partners Statue furniture item Crafting Essentials Pack Recycle Champions 350,000 Place Park Recycler items in your Valley Mainstreet Decor Pack Collection Curators 400,000 Place Ice Cream Stands and/or Pretzel Stands from the Star Path Baking Essentials Pack Pastry Chefs 450,000 Cook Dreamlight Parks Fest Cupcake recipes Mickey Mouse Items Pack Attraction Enthusiasts 600,000 Interact with and ride an Attraction Moonstones and Large Chest

