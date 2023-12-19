Disney Dreamlight Valley Festive Duties: How to complete Ho! Ho! Ho!

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festive Duties are back, bringing the holidays firmly back into the cozy game. So, here’s how to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help you grab all the wintery rewards.

Featuring the many quests, stories, characters, cooking, and expansions, most players are never short of something to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, that doesn’t stop Gameloft from adding or reigniting key challenges for players to take part in, particularly when they’re seasoned quests.

The Festive Duties are exactly this, and now they’re back, allowing new players the chance to get hold of some key rewards, or veteran fans to complete what they missed last year. So, to help you tick off your list of things to do, here’s how to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Ho! Ho! Ho! is one of the Festive Duties currently available in the game.

The Ho! Ho! Ho! Festive Duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a lot trickier to complete than a lot of the other duties. Especially given the fact that the title doesn’t reveal much about the required task.

So, to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to craft ten festive presents and give them to characters around the Valley. To do this, you’ll need to find ten wrapping paper rolls from around Scrooge McDuck’s Shop. It’s worth noting that not all ten rolls will appear around Scrooge’s store, so it will take a few days to complete.

Once you have these resources, head to a Crafting Bench and craft ten festive gifts. Their recipes are below:

Delicious Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie Handcrafted Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Feast Chair

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Feast Chair Naughty Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore

1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore Shiny Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Shiny Ruby, 1 Shiny Emerald

After this, simply hand them to your chosen characters, and the quest will be completed. Then, your reward will be a pile of gifts.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While looking for the wrapping paper, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

