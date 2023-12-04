Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Pumpkin King Returns patch notes – Multiplayer, Jack Skellington & more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the full patch notes for its Pumpkin King Returns update, which introduces Jack Skellington and multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access period will end on December 5, 2023, the same date the paid Rift in Time expansion will arrive. Gameloft has confirmed that the cozy sandbox title would be leaving early access, but it would still remain a paid game.

Additionally, The Pumpkin King Returns update will launch on December 5, which will feature The Nightmare Before Christmas content and a Royal Winter Star Path.

Keep reading for the full patch notes on everything players can expect to arrive in the upcoming update.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Pumpkin King Returns patch notes?

The Pumpkin King Returns update adds Jack Skellington to your Valley, meaning there will be more Friendship Quests to complete. It will also finally bring the anticipated multiplayer mode that allows friends to share items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley also unveiled the Royal Winter Star Path, which includes Dream Styles for Belle and Ariel.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Pumpkin King Returns patch notes

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Get ready to welcome the Pumpkin King to your Valley! Jack Skellington arrives along with new quests and unique items that will help bring the excitement of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to your Village.

An all-new multiplayer mode comes to the game with Valley Visits. Hang out, share items, and collect new Pixel Shards to craft powerful cooking and crafting buffs!

Make your Valley into a royal winter wonderland with the new Royal Winter Star Path.

Explore new optional items in the Premium Shop for a limited time.

Complete new weekly DreamSnaps challenges to show off your unique style and win Moonstones.

Keep an eye out for gifts and wrapping paper around the Valley with the return of the holiday event.

Knee length versions of basic skirts added to provide you with more outfit options!

Have more control over your Valley with the ability to add and remove Villagers using the map menu. Please note that villagers will always appear in your village if required for a quest.

Some characters have received updates to their animations – enjoy catching them emoting across your Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion pass is available now, offering the first of three epic Acts! Click here to see what you can expect.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Mickey and Friends, and Moana furniture collections feature small changes in color and shape, all aimed at creating a more cohesive and unified look.

Goofy’s Signature Hat is now more iconically Goofy – it has been sized up to match his own hat in-game.

Adjusted hem length of cropped tops to match length of “Heart of Te Fiti” Camisole.

Minnie’s Dinner Party Gown hem lengthened.

Roughed up Ralph’s Sturdy Overalls by removing the patches and adding signs of wear and tear.

Mickey-Mouse-Patch Jean Jacket back patch adjusted.

Moana’s fishing stall adjusted to more accurately depict her wa’a kaulua.

A bug related to the Pumpkin House not correctly appearing in the Forgotten Lands for some players has been fixed.

Deal of the Day: The Chocolate Fountain”: A bug related to the spawning of ice shards has been fixed.

“Strut Your Stuff: a bug related to the spawning of Sunbird feathers has been fixed.

“Lair Sweet Lair”: A bug related to the spawning of paper has been fixed.

“The Great Blizzard”: A bug related to the spawning of water particles has been fixed.

“A Broken Sled”: A bug related to the game freezing while trying to pick up the sled has been fixed.

“What Home Feels Like”: a bug related to the secret chest spawning has been addressed to unblock any players who encounter the issue.

A bug related to Lioness Statue in the Forest of Valor becoming unreachable has been addressed.

A variety of bugs related to the appearance of certain items, including furniture and level blockers when viewed with certain graphical settings, has been fixed.

An issue with villagers spawning too close to each other, causing graphical issues, has been fixed.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pumpkin King Returns patch notes. Check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley page for more guides.