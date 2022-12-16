Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to catch Festive Fish & what they’re used for

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s festive season is in full swing and it contains a plethora of quests, cosmetics, a Star Path, and some rather interesting Festive Fish. Here’s how to catch them and what you can use them for.

There’s plenty to do throughout this cozy life-sim adventure game. From cooking, making friends with the characters, or fishing for some interesting fish in Santa Hats. When the new fish appeared after the Toy Story update, many fans were confused, wondering how they can catch the Festive Fish and what their use was in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Luckily, now there are a few more hints to help fans determine the uses of these Festive Fish as well as an answer regarding how to catch these slippery animals. So, here’s how to catch the Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what you can use them for.

How to catch Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft There are five festive fish to catch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To catch Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to keep an eye out for some festive red and green fishing spots around the Valley.

Each fish has its own location which can be found in our fishing guide detailing where to catch and find every fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

However, it’s worth noting, you can’t catch the Festive Fish until December 18 so players will need to wait until they become available.

What are the Festive Fish used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Currently, we know of one use for the Festive Fish. From December 18, the Festive Duties will be released. One of those Duties is called ‘Even Fish Are Festive’ and requires you to catch all five of those festive fish. Doing so will grant you a Santa Hat to wear and keep.

They could also be used as a friendship gift for the characters of Disney Dreamlight Valley, although we are yet to discover a definitive answer for this one.

If more uses become apparent for the Festive Fish we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

That’s all we currently know about the Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the fish to bite, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

