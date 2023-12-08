Everything revealed at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 is set to be a big one and it should be given the phenomenal year we’ve had in gaming. We’re compiling a working list of all the major announcements from this year’s show, as they happen.

The Game Awards 2023 is in full swing with a host of deserving nominees ready to receive some hard-earned accolades. We’re super excited to celebrate the industry’s best but we’d be lying to you and ourselves if we said we weren’t also keen for the traditional reveals and announcements.

Article continues after ad

Rumours have been swirling for weeks and gamers everywhere have been speculating about what could be shown off at The Game Awards 2023. It’s like Christmas except you don’t get to unwrap the present until 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As The Game Awards 2023 unfolds, we’ll be following live and adding every major reveal as we go. Make sure to check back if you miss anything and we’ll wrap it all up after the show.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Usual June

Harmoinum: The Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

Dave the Diver X Dredge collab