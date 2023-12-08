Gaming

Everything revealed at The Game Awards 2023

Ethan Dean
Everything Revealed at The Game Awards 2023The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2023 is set to be a big one and it should be given the phenomenal year we’ve had in gaming. We’re compiling a working list of all the major announcements from this year’s show, as they happen.

The Game Awards 2023 is in full swing with a host of deserving nominees ready to receive some hard-earned accolades. We’re super excited to celebrate the industry’s best but we’d be lying to you and ourselves if we said we weren’t also keen for the traditional reveals and announcements.

Article continues after ad

Rumours have been swirling for weeks and gamers everywhere have been speculating about what could be shown off at The Game Awards 2023. It’s like Christmas except you don’t get to unwrap the present until 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

As The Game Awards 2023 unfolds, we’ll be following live and adding every major reveal as we go. Make sure to check back if you miss anything and we’ll wrap it all up after the show.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Usual June

Harmoinum: The Musical

Windblown

Thrasher

Dave the Diver X Dredge collab

Related Topics

The Game Awards

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com