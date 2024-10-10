Honkai Star Rail Fugue Tingyun leaks ahead of official drip marketing reveal

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 leaks have given Trailblazers an early look at Fugue, confirming speculation that Tingyun will be making her long-awaited return.

On October 10, 2024, drip marketing for Tingyun Fugue was posted to the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page. This comes just a day before the official Honkai Star Rail 2.6 livestream, which goes live on October 11 at 4:30 am PT/12:30 pm BST.

Players awaiting news surrounding Tingyun’s alternate form will be pleased to learn that the Foxian does appear to be making a comeback. This will come as a relief to Tingyun mains, particularly Trailblazers who were disappointed by the recent 2.7 drip marketing for Sunday.

As shown via the HSR leaks Reddit, Fugue Tingyun is a 5-star Fire character who is a member of the Nihility Path. This is a major change from her current 4-star ranking, where she is a member of the Harmony Path and uses her Lightning-based moves to buff her teammates.

If that wasn’t enough, Fugue Tingyun has received quite a glow-up and now appears to have nine-tails – leaning into her kitsune appearance. She also has a long, flowing brown and red robe, which is rounded off with gold accents, and a golden flower sash. You can see the leaked drip marketing below:

While we don’t have any details about Fugue Tingyun’s abilities, she will likely appear alongside Sunday as a playable character in the 2.7 update. There’s certainly been a lot of mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Tingyun, especially following the Phantylia incident and the 2.5-story quest reveal.

Quite how Fugue Tingyun will be reintroduced to the story, or what role she will play within the current HSR meta remains to be seen, but the Honkai Star Rail community will undoubtedly be excited to add her to their roster when the Fugue banner goes live.

While you wait for Fuge Tingyun’s official reveal, be sure to check out who’s on the current banner and what Honkai Star Rail codes are active.