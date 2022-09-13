Harvestella: Release date, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Harvestella is the latest RPG from Final Fantasy developers Square Enix. Here’s everything we know about the game’s release date, trailer, story, and more.

Square Enix revealed their upcoming life-sim game, Harvestella, which aims to combine farming with monster hunting. Not only does Harvestella incorporate mechanics seen in popular games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon, but there is also the usual Final Fantasy twist.

While it’s still early days, we rounded up everything we currently know about Harvestella – including release date, platforms, trailer, and story details. So, if you wish to know more about this upcoming RPG before its debut, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Harvestella release date

Square Enix Harvestella will release much later in the year.

Harvestella will release on November 4, 2022. You can pre-order the game or wait until release to see how this RPG shapes up. Whether a demo will be released before the game’s launch remains to be seen, but we’ll update this section if anything is announced.

Harvestella platforms

Square Enix Harvestella is currently set to release on two platforms.

Harvestella will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Square Enix has yet to reveal whether the game will come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but for now, those looking to dive into the new RPG will need to own one of the above systems.

What is Harvestella?

Square Enix Harvestella combines traditional farming with monster hunting.

According to the official game description, Harvestella is an “all-new life-simulation RPG” that enables players to “lead a life of self-sufficiency”. During the game, adventurers will use their vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome the various threats that inhabit the world of Harvestella.

As the name suggests, players will be able to grow and harvest various crops. These can then be sold or used as crafting materials. There are even a number of unique animals that can be reared.

Harvestella story

Square Enix Not everything is as idyllic as it seems in Harvestella.

The game’s story takes place during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season. It’s during this disaster that crops wither, people suffer, and the dust of death fills the air.

The protagonist is tasked with cooperating with allies to overcome various threats, while also uncovering the truth behind Quietus and the very world’s creation.

Harvestella trailer

The Harvestella trailer has given players an early glimpse of the game’s beautiful environments, character designs, and job-based combat system. We even got to see how the main protagonist will plant and cultivate the various crops.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Harvestella. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs for all the latest updates and information.

