Everything we know about The Callisto Protocol: Trailers, platforms, more

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game set in the PUBG universe that looks to be a return to form for Glen Schofield, co-creator of the iconic Dead Space franchise. From a release window to the first gameplay details, here’s everything we know thus far.

The very first project from Striking Distance Studios was revealed as The Callisto Protocol in 2019. Bringing his horror expertise to the PUBG series, Schofield began leading a new team of developers in crafting a new-gen title.

While the upcoming release is tied into the popular Battle Royale mythos, the narrative jumps forward in time to an alien invasion in 2320.

Although it’s still early days and we’re yet to see proper footage of the game in action, here’s a full breakdown of everything we know about The Callisto Protocol.

Does The Callisto Protocol have a release date?

Currently, no set date has been locked in for The Callisto Protocol. However, we do know for certain the team is targeting a 2022 release.

Despite relative silence since its reveal in 2019, recent comments in May’s Game Informer issue reaffirmed that this calendar year is still the goal. As a result, it’s safe to expect a Q4 launch, assuming no unforeseen issues lead to a delay.

The Callisto Protocol platforms

Since its reveal, we’ve known that The Callisto Protocol has been built from the ground up for the latest hardware. Thus, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and PC are all locked in for launch.

There are currently no plans for The Callisto Protocol to release across the previous console generation.

The Callisto Protocol trailers

The Callisto Protocol gameplay details

The Callisto Protocol has mostly been kept under wraps since its reveal, but we do know roughly what to expect in terms of core gameplay. Akin to Dead Space, the game is played from a third-person perspective as players wield a number of both melee and ranged weapons to fend off terrifying alien foes.

Also similar to Isaac in the classic EA series, The Callisto Protocol’s protagonist can also use various abilities to pull objects towards him, according to the latest details from Game Informer.

As for the project’s ambitions, Schofield has gone on record saying he wants to create “the scariest game on next-gen platforms.” Expect plenty of jump scares, an intense atmosphere, and as always, some truly unsettling enemy designs.