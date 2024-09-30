Everything coming in FFXIV patch 7.1 Crossroads: new story, alliance raid, more

Patch 7.1 is quickly arriving in Final Fantasy XIV, here’s everything we know about what’s coming to the MMORPG including a new story, a new alliance raid, and much more.

Final Fantasy XIV’s first major patch after Dawntrail’s release is coming soon. With the after-patches of the major expansion, we’re set to see content like new raids, new stories, and other minor updates that’ll continue to improve the game.

Here’s what is coming in Patch 7.1 of Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 release window

As confirmed in the 83rd live letter, patch 7.1 will be arriving sometime in mid-November 2024. The game always has major updates on Tuesdays, meaning we can expect the release date to be either the 12th or 19th of November.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.1 content

New story

Square Enix There’s a new story coming in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

First and foremost, we’ll be getting ourselves a new story. This will directly follow up on the events that occurred during Dawntrail’s main scenario, giving us more time with characters like Gulool Ja, Krile, and Graha’Tia.

It’s hard to say exactly what might happen, but with how Dawntail’s open-ended conclusion, there’s a huge amount of possibilities for where the devs take the story next.

Allied Society: Pelupelu

Square Enix The Pelupelu will be the first allied society for combat classes in Dawntrail.

The devs have announced Dawntrail’s first allied society. The Pelupelu will be the first society we work together with in Dawntrail. According to the live letter, the Pelupelu will be for combat jobs, so this is a great opportunity to level up alt jobs. Doing so will also increase your reputation with them, with nice cosmetics like emotes, mounts, and more up for grabs.

Custom Deliveries: Nitowikwe

Square Enix Nitowikwe is the first NPC that will have custom deliveries available in Dawntrail.

Despite not getting a crafter or gathering allied society just yet, we have the first NPC announced for custom deliveries. Nitowikwe, the female Hrothgar we meeting Shaaloani will be available for any disciple of land or hand to speak to. Delivering their requests will grant you various rewards like Orange Scrips and more.

Additional Role Quests

Square Enix For anyone who’s finished the main role quests in Dawntrail, there are a few more available.

For anyone who was a big fan of the 7.0 role quests, the devs have mentioned that there will be additional role quests coming in patch 7.1. You’ll need to have completed all the previous ones if you want to unlock this one though.

Additional Wachumeqimeqi Quests

Square Enix There are new quests for the Wachumeqimeqi deliveries in patch 7.1.

Similarly, gatherers and crafters will have access to additional quests from the Wachumeqimeqi deliveries in Tulliyollal. Like before, it’s highly likely you’ll be required to complete the other quests in the chain beforehand, as this is supposed to be the conclusion of the zone.

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

How could Hildibrand’s adventures go even further, it’s inconceivable.

The Hildibrand questline continues once more in Dawntrail, being inconceivably further than before. This side story is known for its comedic and ridiculous nature and was tied to the relics in Endwalker. However, it’s likely they won’t be this time around, meaning you can feel free to do them if you want to.

New Game Support for 7.0

Square Enix New Game Plus Support is coming in patch 7.1.

If you’d like to play through the Dawntrail MSQ once more, you’ll be able to in patch 7.1. While duty support was added into Dawntrail already, in patch 7.1, the devs will begin slowly adding in more support for dungeons that aren’t required for MSQ too.

Hall of the Novice Revamp

Square Enix Remember, it’s spread, not stack. Or stack, not spread.

The Hall of the Novice, a system for new players is being massively changed up in patch 7.1. Now there will be training for specific mechanics, like stacks, spreads, and tank busters, making it easier for sprouts to pick up and learn the game. This will be unlocked at level 49 and should give new players a solid pathway to learn the game.

Square Enix PvP is getting some major adjustments to gear up for Frontline changes in patch 7.2.

There’s an extensive amount of changes coming to PvP action execution and hit detection. As well as many PvP jobs are having their actions changed or adjusted. The devs also teased that there will be big updates for Frontlines in patch 7.2.

New Dungeon: Yuweyawata Field Station

Square Enix How will this new dungeon be related to the story? Who knows?

The new dungeon Yuweyawata Field Station has been revealed in patch 7.1. It’s highly likely that this will be part of the story, and looks somewhat technological.

New Alliance Raid: Jeuno: The First Walk

Square Enix Jeuno: The First Walk will be the first of three alliance raids drawing from FFXI.

The first alliance raid for Dawntrail has been revealed as Jeuno, The First Walk. The alliance raid for Dawntrail draws from FFXI, so anyone who has played that game will be familiar with the locales and visuals for the raid.

New Trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Sphene’s Burden

Square Enix Sphene will be making a return in their extreme difficulty trial in patch 7.1.

As per usual, the third extreme for Dawntrail will be dropped in patch 7.1. Sphene’s Burden will be a ramped-up version of the regular fight. The extreme version will also drop a mount and either weapons or accessories.

New Unreal Trial: The Jade Stoa (Unreal)

Square Enix Byakko is the first Stormblood trial being introduced as an unreal in Dawntrail.

Following on from the Unreals in Endwalker, we now have trials from Stormblood as Unreals for Dawntrail. This will be just like the extreme version of the trial, but instead will be adjusted for level 100. Unreals will reward Faux Hollow points, which you can redeem for various reward cosmetics.

New Chaotic Alliance Raid

Square Enix The Chaotic Alliance Raid will be the first 24-man extreme difficulty activity.

The Chaotic Alliance raid is a brand new form of content in Dawntrail. This is a 24-man raid like Alliance Raids but will be much harder than before. According to the devs, it will be on par with the level of extremes, but with three alliances of eight players. The first of the Chaotic Alliance raids will be The Cloud of Darkness and looks terrifying already.

New Ultimate: Future’s Rewritten Ultimate

Square Enix Future’s Rewritten will see both Fatebreaker and The Oracle of Darkness as bosses.

Future’s Rewritten, the next ultimate for Final Fantasy XIV will be arriving in Patch 7.1. Ultimates are the hardest content within the MMO, being a grueling boss gauntlet that gives an alternative story to the expansion or topic on hand. Future’s Rewritten will focus on the Eden raid series in Shadowbringers, and we know of two bosses so far, Fatebreaker and the Oracle of Darkness.

Square Enix Surprisingly, Doman Mahjong is the Golden Saucer game receiving an update.

Probably the biggest surprise for patch 7.1. Doman Mahjong is receiving an update. This will include voiced reactions and commentary from the Scions. Hopefully, this incentivizes players to actually engage with the content, and duel one another in a friendly game of Mahjong.

Square Enix Housing is receiving a pretty big update in patch 7.1

Housing is receiving a pretty big overhaul in patch 7.1. Following the update, you’ll be able to select interior designs from different residential areas, regardless of the location of your plot. Similarly, new interior designs will be added in too. The devs have also teased that in the future you’ll be able to change the size of your house, but this will cost you Gil.