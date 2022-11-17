The Witcher Remake: Everything we know so far about UE5 remake of Witcher 1

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

The original Witcher game on PC is getting a remake using the Unreal Engine 5. Here’s everything we know about the Witcher 1 remake.

It turns out that CD Projekt RED’s Canis Majoris project is a fully ground-up remake of the original Witcher game using the Unreal Engine 5. The game won’t simply be a remaster of the original but a full-fat remake using the original game as a basis. The title will be developed by Fool’s Theory, under the supervision of CD Projekt RED.

The Witcher was originally released in 2007 with an enhanced edition released one year later. The game never made it to consoles, unlike both sequels, even after a canceled project tried to do so. Now a new generation of Witcher fans will be able to experience Geralt’s original gaming adventure in an updated engine.

Contents

cd projekt red The Witcher 1 is set after the books, but is where it all began for the game series.

Does the Witcher 1 remake have a release date?

No, not yet. CD Projekt RED has not yet provided a release date for the Witcher 1 remake.

However, keep checking back here as we’ll be sure to update you on when the game does in fact get a release date.

The Witcher 1 remake: Will this be a direct reimagining?

While the original Witcher game is a great game, the visuals aren’t the only thing that could do with a polish. The dialogue and voice acting is something that could also be revamped for the remake. However, based on recent comments from the voice actor of Geralt of Rivia, there is a chance that the remake will be keeping the original voice work.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Doug Cockle – best known for his work as Geralt of Rivia – was discussing his involvement in the upcoming remake of the original game. And while one would think Cockle would already be on board and in the know, the voice actor revealed he is yet to have any role with the remake.

“I know as much as you do about this at the moment,” Cockle said during the interview. “All I know is that CD Projekt Red has announced that they’re going to remake Witcher 1 in Unreal [Engine] 5, and that’s what I know. So I don’t know if they’re going to bring me back in to do re-recording of the dialogue, I don’t know if they’re going to use dialogue from Witcher 1 as it exists. I don’t know.”

And while Cockle is yet to be called about the job, he said he would “be there in an instant” if they asked him to come in the re-record his old lines.

What platforms will the Witcher 1 Remake be on?

No platforms have been confirmed for the remake of the Witcher 1 as of yet.

As the original game was only released on PC, we imagine the devs will be keen for console players to experience this chapter of Geralt’s adventures. Therefore, it is likely that a PlayStation and Xbox release will be on the cards. However, this is simply speculation on our part.

Is this Rise of White Wolf?

No. The Witcher: Rise of White Wolf was a canceled remaster of the Witcher 1 for consoles that never saw the light of day. This Witcher 1 remake is a separate project and is much more than just a remaster of the original Witcher game.

Speaking about the remake, CD Projekt RED Studio Head, Adam Badowski said: “The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

“Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

For more news on upcoming video games, check out some upcoming releases below:

GTA 6 | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Final Fantasy 16 | Street Fighter 6