Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Platforms, demo, trailers, plot & everything we know

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new Soulslike title from Nioh developers Team Ninja and gathered together every available detail about this action-packed adventure.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12, 2022. Coming from the developers of the Nioh franchise, Team Ninja is taking players into a new dark fantasy adventure.

The game’s similarity to the Nioh series is an excellent sign of the quality we can expect and we’ve got all the details on this promising title, including when you can play the demo. Here’s everything we know so far.

Contents

Team Ninja Players will be facing off against all manner of deadly foes in their journey across the Three Kingdoms.

Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have a release date?

Not yet, but developers Team Ninja have stated that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release in Early 2023, according to the debut trailer.

While we don’t have a specific date yet for the game’s release, be sure to check back in with us as more news develops on this title.

What platforms will it be on?

If you’re looking to get your fix of mythical action, then look for this game on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4|5, and PC.

Players who own Xbox Games Pass will get Day One access to Team Ninja’s promising action adventure.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo

A recent tweet on the game’s official Twitter account revealed that players will be able to go hands-on “in the near future”.

While no timeframe was given, we’ll update this section once we know more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailers

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay

While the trailer didn’t dive into any full mission showcases, we did get an insight into the game’s combat. Team Ninja is responsible for bringing us the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh franchises, which focus heavily on swordsmanship and fast-paced dueling.

This game seems to be taking a similar approach, albeit with an injection of fantasy and mythical beasts to defeat. Players can “overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases.”

The game will also feature a character creator and something the dev has described as a “new morale system”, alongside online multiplayer.

What is the game about?

According to developers Team Ninja, the game will follow “a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.” The game’s concept comes from Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa and Nioh producer Fumihiko Yasuda.

