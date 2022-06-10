Witchfire: Gameplay, trailers, platforms, & everything we know

Witchfire is a gothic first-person shooter that features magical enemies and an array of fun, punishing weapons. After a long time without any information on the game, we now know quite a few juicy details.

After originally being announced way back at The Game Awards in 2017, Witchfire did what so many games have done before and disappeared without a trace. However, the fantasy FPS rose from the dead during Summer Game Fest 2022 and showed off its current state.

The game seems to be getting closer to its final form and developers The Astronauts have addressed the game’s status and its future.

Does Witchfire have a release date?

In a Q&A on The Astronauts official website, the devs discussed when we can expect Witchfire to drop and they said: “We’re aiming for Q4 2022. But we will not release, not even in Early Access, until we’re happy with what we have. You only have one chance to make the first impression and we respect your time and money. But again, currently the goal is the same is at was when we first mentioned it, which is Q4 2022.”

From the outset, it’s not entirely clear if this means they’re targeting a Q4 release for the game’s early access, or the full release. We’ll update this page once we know more.

Witchfire gameplay

The ideology behind Witchfire’s gameplay doesn’t seem to have changed between its 2017 reveal and 2022 reemergence: get badass guns and blow mystical enemies to pieces. As well as lugging around destructive guns and gadgets, the game also borrows from the likes of Bioshock and Dishonored by allowing players to cast magical energy with their free hand.

Gunplay looks frantic and intense and has immediate arena-shooter vibes similar to DOOM and Shadow Warrior 3.

The devs have also said: “There’s so much to talk about — e.g. the trailer just showed one side of the game, keeping other elements of it secret.”

Witchfire trailers

Our first exposure to Witchfire did come all the way back in 2017 at The Game Awards and gave a brief insight into the game’s stylings and genre.

Fast-forward five years later and Witchfire was back looking shinier, more explosive, and with an extra coat of polish.

Witchfire platforms

For the time being, the game’s Early Access period is going to be restricted purely to the Epic Games Store, but the devs have confirmed that Witchfire will be coming to other platforms.

It’s unclear which platforms though, but it’s almost a given that games are being made now with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind. Development presumably started on last-gen hardware, so there’s a good chance that Witchfire will get a release on more platforms.

