The Game Awards 2024: Date, Time, Nominees & Categories
The Game Awards 2024 is just around the corner, and the nominees for all categories have been announced. The list includes hit titles, as well as a few surprises.
While there is no Baldur’s Gate 3 to sweep up awards during The Game Awards 2024, a few well-received games are competing for the honor of Game of the Year. This year, titles like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are dominating many of the award categories.
Below is everything you need to know about The Game Award 2024 dates, times, award categories, and nominees.
The Game Awards 2024 Dates & Times
The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:30 PM EST. The show is usually about four hours long, and other streams and liveshows happen before and after the main showcase.
Other timezones for watch times:
- PDT – 4:30 PM
- MST – 3:30 PM
- BST – 8:30 AM (December 13)
Where to watch The Game Awards 2024
If you are looking to tune into this award show, you can watch it on The Game Awards’ social media channels:
All categories and game nominations
This year, it appears there are a few clear favorites among the releases available. From Final Fantasy VII to Animal Well, the race for awards is tight, and it isn’t clear who will take home the GOTY trophy.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Vest Performance
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Adaptions
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2 – On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Roleplaying Game
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Content Creator
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Action-Adventure
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim or Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports and Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC25
- NBA 2k25
- Topspin 2k25
- WWE 2k24
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- AlekisB
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends
- Gen G – League of Legends
- Navi – Counter-Strike
- T1 – League of Legends
- Team Liquid – Dota 2
Currently, Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are lined up with the most nominations. Metaphor: ReFantazio is also looking strong, despite releasing later in the year.
With no true stand-out winner, and players divided over who could take the top awards, it will be an interesting year for The Game Awards. Those looking to tune in will likely be met with some interesting surprises – accompanied by the iconic Game Awards orchestra performance.