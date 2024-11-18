The Game Awards 2024: Date, Time, Nominees & Categories

The Game Awards 2024 is just around the corner, and the nominees for all categories have been announced. The list includes hit titles, as well as a few surprises.

While there is no Baldur’s Gate 3 to sweep up awards during The Game Awards 2024, a few well-received games are competing for the honor of Game of the Year. This year, titles like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are dominating many of the award categories.

Below is everything you need to know about The Game Award 2024 dates, times, award categories, and nominees.

The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:30 PM EST. The show is usually about four hours long, and other streams and liveshows happen before and after the main showcase.

Other timezones for watch times:

PDT – 4:30 PM

– 4:30 PM MST – 3:30 PM

– 3:30 PM BST – 8:30 AM (December 13)

Where to watch The Game Awards 2024

If you are looking to tune into this award show, you can watch it on The Game Awards’ social media channels:

All categories and game nominations

This year, it appears there are a few clear favorites among the releases available. From Final Fantasy VII to Animal Well, the race for awards is tight, and it isn’t clear who will take home the GOTY trophy.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Vest Performance

Briana White – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

– Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure

– Life is Strange: Double Exposure Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws

– Star Wars Outlaws Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2

– Silent Hill 2 Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Adaptions

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2 – On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Roleplaying Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Content Creator

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Action-Adventure

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim or Strategy Game

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports and Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC25

NBA 2k25

Topspin 2k25

WWE 2k24

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

AlekisB

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends

– League of Legends Gen G – League of Legends

– League of Legends Navi – Counter-Strike

– Counter-Strike T1 – League of Legends

– League of Legends Team Liquid – Dota 2

Currently, Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are lined up with the most nominations. Metaphor: ReFantazio is also looking strong, despite releasing later in the year.

With no true stand-out winner, and players divided over who could take the top awards, it will be an interesting year for The Game Awards. Those looking to tune in will likely be met with some interesting surprises – accompanied by the iconic Game Awards orchestra performance.