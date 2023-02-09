Harmony The Fall of Reverie: Trailers, gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is the next big game from iconic developers Don’t Nod, so here’s everything we know so far including trailers and story details.

Don’t Nod have made a name for themselves with award-winning narrative games like Life Is Strange, but their next game looks like it will be something a little bit different – and not just because of that gorgeous art style.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie was unveiled during February’s Nintendo Direct presentation. The reveal trailer shows off a lovely comic book art style and teases a story involving a greedy corporation and the power of clairvoyance.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about Harmony: The Fall of Reverie so far, including details of the story and when you can expect it to be released.

Contents

Don’t Nod

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is scheduled to be released at some point in June 2023.

There’s no concrete release date yet but we’ll keep this page updated when that gets confirmed.

What platforms will Harmony: The Fall of Reverie be on?

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

There’s been no word about previous generation consoles getting the game, so we assume it won’t be coming to PS4 or Xbox One.

Is there a Harmony: Fall of Reverie trailer?

A reveal trailer for Harmony: Fall of Reverie was shown during February’s Nintendo Direct presentation. You can watch it below:

What is the story in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie?

In Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, players will assume the role of Polly, a woman who returns to her hometown after a few years abroad to discover that a megacorporation known as MK is using its power to control the population.

Polly also has the gift of clairvoyance which allows her to connect to Reverie, the Realm of Aspirations of Humanity. Here, she becomes a goddess known as Harmony who’s able to choose the Aspiration that will rule over Reverie.

There are six Aspirations in total: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. Each one has a unique personality and style of rule, and the one that ultimately takes charge over Reverie will also influence humanity’s future.

What’s the gameplay like in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie?

Like other popular narrative games, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will feature a branching story where your actions and decisions will affect the outcome of the game – as well as the fate of both our world and the world of Reverie.

You can keep track of these decisions with the Augural, a board game that acts as a visual representation of Polly’s gift for clairvoyance and allows you to see the far-reaching consequences of your actions.

Don’t Nod

Throughout the game, you’ll be able to decide which of the six Aspirations you want to form connections with. Doing so will earn you crystals, which unlock different paths at critical points and change how the story progresses.

The game features a fully voiced and animated cast of characters to interact with, and as well as the lovely hand-drawn animation style, the game will feature a soundtrack from award-winning composer Lena Raine.

