Everything we know about WWE 2K23: Release date, roster, new match types, more

With annual WWE games now back on the menu, WWE 2K23 is next up with a range of new content, exciting additions, and a John Cena-focused Showcase. From a confirmed release date to a look at the roster thus far, here’s everything you need to know.

After a return to form in WWE 2K22, for the most part, the popular wrestling game series is now full steam ahead once again with annual game launches. While each new iteration still boasts a familiar approach with many of the same gameplay systems and modes, there’s always excitement around the key changes with each yearly release and 2023 is no different.

With WWE 2K23 now on the horizon, we already know to expect new match types like the iconic WarGames, a new take on the Showcase mode with a string of John Cena’s biggest rivals, and of course, an updated roster featuring the latest and greatest superstars.

So before the latest wrestling game rolls into town, be sure to brush up on everything new in WWE 2K23.

2K / WWE WarGames has arrived in the WWE 2K series.

WWE 2K23 is all set to release on Friday, March 17, 2023. However, it’s worth noting if you opt for a premium version instead, you can access the game from Tuesday, March 14 with the Deluxe and Icon Editions, more on that below.

WWE 2K23: Editions and pre-order bonuses

When it comes to buying WWE 2K23, you have three options to pick from. The Standard, Deluxe, and Icon Editions all come jam-packed with their own mix of exclusive content. On top of that, pre-ordering the game also gives access to a number of bonus goodies too. Below is a full breakdown of what comes in every edition.

2K / WWE WWE 2K23 boasts three unique editions at launch.

WWE 2K23 Standard Edition

Base game on March 17.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition

Early access to base game on March 14.

Deluxe Edition Content: Season Pass Access (5x DLC) MyRISE Mega-Boost SuperCharger • 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card • 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card • 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card • 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card • 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs



WWE 2K23 Icon Edition

Early access to base game on March 14.

Ruthless Aggression Content: • Playable Prototype Cena • 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card • Playable Leviathan Batista • Playable Throwback Randy Orton • Playable Throwback Brock Lesnar • John Cena Legacy Championship Belt • WrestleMania 22 Arena

Icon Edition Content: • 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card • 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs



WWE 2K23 Pre-order Bonus

By pre-ordering any edition of WWE 2K23, players gain access to the Bad Bunny bonus Pack which includes the following:

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

WWE 2K23: Platforms

WWE 2K23 is currently targeting a launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

While previous years saw the popular wrestling series branch out onto the Nintendo Switch as well, it doesn’t seem likely for this new iteration.

WWE 2K23: New gameplay details

As usual, many of the series’ staple game modes are all set to return in WWE 2K23 with MyRISE, Showcase, and Universe Mode all making a comeback this year. We also know for certain that MyGM, the popular General Manager mode inspired by the classics from Smackdown vs Raw, will be returning here once again with more options than before. New features, more match types, more GMs to pick from, and even four-player support all look to flesh out the mode.

2K / WWE GM mode is being fleshed out in WWE 2K23.

When it comes to the Showcase this time around, things are a little different. Rather than playing as cover athlete John Cena and recapturing many of his most iconic moments, players will instead be stepping into the shoes of his biggest rivals looking to take him down. From Edge and Randy Orton to RVD, the ‘You Can’t See Me Man’ has had many great feuds over the years, so expect to see most of them broken down in 2K23.

We also know for certain that the brutal WarGames match type is making its way into a video game for the first time since its modern-era reincarnation in NXT. That means two rings with one giant cage wrapped around it all as wrestlers slowly join the fight one by one.

WWE 2K23: Trailers

Multiple WWE2K23 trailers have already been revealed including first looks at in-game action and even a deep dive into the WarGames mode. You can find them all below.

WWE 2K23 Showcase trailer

WWE 2K23 Gameplay trailer

WWE 2K23 WarGames gameplay

WWE 2K23: Roster & Superstar Ratings

While a finalized list of wrestlers is yet to be announced for WWE 2K23, we do already know a few dozen names to expect when the game arrives. From Hall of Famers to relative newcomers just rising through the ranks, the expansive roster includes a wide range of characters.

Below is a full look at everyone on the WWE 2K23 roster thus far, along with their rating.

WWE Superstar WWE 2K23 Rating AJ Styles TBA Alba Fyre TBA Alexa Bliss TBA Asuka TBA Austin Theory TBA Bad Bunny TBA Batista TBA Batista (Icon – Leviathan) TBA Bayley TBA Becky Lynch TBA Bianca Belair TBA Bobby Lashley TBA Bret Hart TBA Brock Lesnar 97 Brock Lesnar (Icon – ’02) TBA Bron Breakker TBA Charlotte Flair TBA Chyna TBA Cody Rhodes TBA Cora Jade TBA Cruz Del Toro TBA Damian Priest TBA Drew McIntyre TBA Edge TBA Finn Balor TBA Goldberg TBA Happy Corbin TBA Hollywood Hogan TBA Hulk Hogan TBA Jey Uso TBA Jimmy Uso TBA John Cena TBA John Cena (Icon – ’02) TBA John Cena (Icon – ’06) TBA John Cena (Icon – Prototype) TBA Johnny Gargano TBA Kevin Owens TBA Kofi Kingston TBA Kurt Angle TBA Liv Morgan TBA Logan Paul TBA Paul Heyman (Manager) TBA Randy Orton TBA Randy Orton (Icon – ’02) TBA Randy Savage TBA Rey Mysterio TBA Rhea Ripley TBA Rob Van Dam TBA Roman Reigns 99 Ronda Rousey TBA Sami Zayn TBA Seth “Freakin” Rollins TBA Shawn Michaels TBA Shayna Baszler TBA Sheamus TBA Shotzi TBA Stone Cold Steve Austin TBA The Miz TBA The Rock TBA Tommaso Ciampa TBA Triple H TBA Trish Stratus TBA Ultimate Warrior TBA The Undertaker TBA Xavier Woods TBA

We’ll be sure to update you here as more details emerge on WWE2K23 in the leadup to launch.