Mistfall Hunter – Platforms, trailer, setting & everything we know

Mistfall Hunter is a new action-adventure game with Nordic influences and looks like a cross between Dark Souls and God of War.

Revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, Mistfall Hunter is an upcoming Soulslike game that will have an emphasis on co-op play, PvP, and will utilize extraction mechanics.

As it will involve hunting lots of loot, while its aesthetic may resemble Dark Souls, Skyrim, and GoW, it might have more in common with games like Diablo 4. Here’s everything we know about Mistfall Hunter so far.

Bellring Games Mistfall Hunter takes influence from various other games to create something unique.

No, Mistfall Hunter does not currently have a release date, yet.

However, the latest trailer showcased during the Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024, confirmed that it’s aiming for a 2025 release.

What platforms will Mistfall Hunter be on?

The studio has confirmed that it will be released on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Trailers

The first trailer was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024, showing off some story details, characters, and even some gameplay.

Check out the official first trailer below:

Story details

Mistfall Hunter is set in a world where various races lived together and practiced magic until a cataclysmic battle between their gods changed everything. With their god dead, the deity’s blood becomes a mist that drives the denizens of the world mad.

This disaster becomes known as “Gyldenize,” and leaves only a few humans alive in the world. A mysterious girl then resurrects dead warriors and grants them the power to battle the creatures that have replaced mankind. Each player’s avatar will represent one of these risen warriors.

For everything else that was revealed at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, check out our guides on Alan Wake: The Lake House, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and another Soulslike called Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.