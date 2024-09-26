Infinity Nikki: Release window, gameplay, trailers & everything we know

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming open-world adventure game Infinity Nikki, including its release window, gameplay, and more.

First announced in November 2022, the Infinity Nikki trailer shows off stunning open-world gameplay filled with lush, beautiful sceneries and the one thing the franchise is known for – fashion.

For the uninitiated, the Nikki series started with a smaller-scale mobile game called Nikki UP2U in 2012, where players could dress Nikki in various clothes for different activities. Since then, several installments have been released, each introducing a range of new features.

Article continues after ad

Now, the dress-up game developed by PaperGames is set to launch with a vast open-world concept and an approach to adventure and exploration – all while still highlighting fashion as its core. Here’s everything we know about the game so far, including its release window, trailers, and more.

Infinity Nikki Release Window

So far, devs have only mentioned that the Global release date “will be announced in future updates” in a blog post. However, seeing that the Infinity Nikki app listing on the App Store has December 31, 2024, written as an “expected” date, it’s likely the game will be arriving sometime at the end of the year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, given that pre-registrations are open and a Closed Beta is coming soon, all the more likely we’ll be seeing the game around that time.

Infinity Nikki Beta

Papergames Every good open-world game has a glider!

Players who want to take a peek early at the game can join the Closed Beta that will be available from October 8 until 22. Though the survey will only be open until September 29, so be sure to fill it out as fast as you can if you want a chance to get a spot.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, this Closed Beta will also be available on both PC and mobile and will include cross-platform progression.

Infinity Nikki Gameplay

Papergames Nikki will encounter deadly dungeon bosses in her adventure.

Infinity Nikki introduces us to a magical world that looks straight out of a Ghibli movie. The game isn’t just about picking cute outfits for Nikki, as along with Momo, you’ll be traversing various Zelda-style dungeons and shrines while utilizing different movement mechanics.

These outfits don’t just look pretty, but each of them has different effects, which reminds me of American McGee’s Alice Madness Returns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For example, there’s an outfit that lets you become smaller to explore tiny spaces, an outfit that lets you hover in the air, and even turns you into a massive-sized titan, among others.

According to the game’s description, there are also outfits with “magical abilities” that can further help you during exploration – and it’s up to you to utilize them to navigate the platforming challenges and puzzles.

Aside from these, the game has some cozy elements, such as fishing, catching bugs, and cooking, as shown in the trailer. As far as combat goes, so far, it seems that we can fight the enemies and change outfits in the middle of an encounter to switch things up.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Nikki Story

Papergames Infinity Nikki’s outfits are more than just stylish.

The game follows the story of Nikki and Momo, who embark on a new adventure to travel across Miraland – a fantasy setting filled with lush, breathtaking sceneries and environments. Though the journey isn’t without challenges as there are puzzles to be solved and boss battles as well as other enemies to deal with. Nikki can utilize different outfits, each with distinctive abilities, to navigate the world during this adventure.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Nikki Trailers

The first teaser of Infinity Nikki, released in November 2022, gives us a glimpse of the world, mechanics, and Nikki in action using different outfits.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, The latest Reunion Playtest: Gameplay Demo Preview shows off more parts of the world, which includes some spooky elements and intense battles.