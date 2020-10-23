 Gran Turismo 7: Release date, trailer, details, cars, tracks - Dexerto
Gran Turismo 7: Release date, trailer, details, cars, tracks

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:00 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 14:27

by Daniel Cleary
Polyphony Digital / Sony

Gran Turismo Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation 5 PS5

Polyphony Digital has finally confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 is in the works after revealing a look at their new title during Sony‘s Playstation 5 event. While we don’t have an official release date yet, there is plenty of other information for you to enjoy.

Gran Turismo is returning with a new release, after many years of speculation and rumors, which will be designed with the next-gen console’s impressive capabilities and new hardware in mind.

During Sony’s Playstation 5 reveal, a brand new trailer was shared, highlighting some of the game’s upcoming features and leaving much for fans of the popular series to unpack. Here’s everything we know about Gran Turismo 7 so far.

Gran Turismo 7 PS5 trailer

The trailer itself featured a look at the new and improved GT town as well as some of the in-game engine footage, highlighting some of the jaw-dropping environments and visuals that GT7 has to offer.

More features such as vehicle tuning, used car dealers, and some impressive new vehicles have also been included in the announcement trailer, which has left fans with a lot of hype for the upcoming Ps5 release.

You can watch the full Gran Turismo 7 announcement trailer below.

Gran Turismo 7 Career mode and features

Before the new trailer went live, GT founder Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that Career mode will be returning in their upcoming title, for the first time since 2013, and added that it should make fans of the high-octane racing series “very happy”.

Gran Turismo 7 Career Mode
YouTube: Playstation
Career mode makes a welcome return in Gran Turismo 7.

Not only does career mode make a welcome return, but so does car tuning. Also omitted from GT6, players will once again be able to spend their credits on upgrades from wheels and brakes to exhausts and transmissions.

GT7 Tuning Screenshot
YouTube: Playstation
Many fans will be happy to see the return of car tuning to Gran Turismo 7.

“Today I would like to share with everyone some information about the new Gran Turismo that we are very excited about,” he added, “I think this new Gran Turismo should make fans very happy, especially with the campaign mode. It should be something fun to look forward to.”

Following some of the other announcements made at the Ps5 event, players will likely be able to “sense” the other drivers and “feel” the road better than before with the PS5’s 3D audio and the controller’s haptic feedback features.

Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars and tracks

Along with Career mode, the new trailer shared an early look at a ton of new features coming to GT7’s gameplay experience such as the return of the fan-favorite Trial Mountain circuit, which has been altered with a longer back straight, following its absence in Gran Turismo Sport.

Polyphony Digital
The Trial Mountain Circuit and Career mode are returning in Gran Turismo 7.

Not only was Trial Mountain confirmed, but we also catch glimpses of Northern Isle Speedway, Blue Moon Bay Speedway, and Willow Springs which all make a welcome return from the current-era GT Sport.

You can view the full list of confirmed tracks here.

In terms of cars, there is not yet an official or even leaked list of cars, but with GT Sport having 324 cars, we don’t expect to see any less in GT7. That having been said, we can ascertain a number of confirmed cars from watching the trailer alone, which you can see here.

Gran Turismo 7 makes use of next-gen tech

Posting on the official Twitter account for Gran Turismo, developers have confirmed that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game will make use of new technology released with the PS5.

GT7 will utilize the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback included with the Dualsense controllers to create an immersive car control experience.

It seems the adaptive triggers will allow for more gradual braking and acceleration inputs in Gran Turismo 7, such as recreating the feel of ABS kicking in when the player brakes too hard, allowing them to ‘feel’ where the limit of their control is.

Changes to Gran Turismo 7 game modes

While the trailer was jaw-droppingly gorgeous, it is hard to learn anything major about the gameplay from the ‘teaser’ film.

With Gran Turismo having a strong reputation for being geared towards a simulation rather than easy access, there’s no doubt that the GT team and Polyphony will build on that for Gran Turismo 7.

Aston Martin DB11 GT7The car selection in GT6 was impressive, and we can likely expect even more in GT7.

Gran Turismo 7  release date

As Gran Turismo Sport’s release was back in 2017, racing fans have been itching for a new title to get their hands on, however, the exact date of GT7 has not yet been revealed by Sony or Polyphony Digital.

With the Playstation 5 expected to launch in the 2020 Holiday season, it is expected that the new sim-racing game would be released around then or a short while after.

As this is just Gran Turismo 7’s announcement trailer, it is likely that the exact date, along with more information on the new game, will be released in the coming months.

Possible Gran Turismo 7 release date hint from Facebook?

While everything has gone a bit quiet with the run-up to the PlayStation 5 launching, the dev team behind Gran Turismo re-ignited release date rumors with a post to the Gran Turismo Facebook account.

With the console release date looming and no official word from either Sony or Polyphony about GT7 being a release title, many have resigned themselves to the fact that it just won’t happen.

However, with the recent short video post to Facebook simply saying “GT7… Coming Soon” fans are once again kicking the rumor mill into overdrive.

Of course, the post doesn’t actually confirm a release date for the title, but it does show that the team are actively promoting the near release of GT7.

Previous titles in the franchise were released as ‘launch window’ titles, namely arriving in the first three months after their respective platform’s release. This could well be the case for Gran Turismo 7.

More to follow…

