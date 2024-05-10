Nightmare Kart: Release date, trailer & everything we know

What started as Bloodborne demake and kart-racing fan game has become the legally distinct Nightmare Kart. Made by developer Lilith Walther (LWMedia), the game looks like much more than a quick novelty title or meme turned real – Nightmare Kart is a true horror kart racer with vehicular combat and even bosses.

With the game finally releasing soon after some setbacks, here’s what to know about Nightmare Kart.

LWMedia

Nightmare Kart will release on May 31, 2024.

While previously planned to release in January of this year, developer Lilith Walther explained that the game – originally known as “Bloodborne Kart” needed to be delayed to remove the branding after Sony got in touch.

Nightmare Kart platforms

At launch, Nightmare Kart will be available for free on both Steam and Itchio. It’s unknown if the game will come to any other platforms later on, as no plans have been announced.

Nightmare Kart trailers

Nightmare Kart has received several trailers since its inception as a Bloodborne fan project, including character reveals similar to those released for fighting games like Super Smash Bros. and Tekken.

Most recently, Walther released a First Look Trailer showing off Nightmare Kart’s new look.

This was preceded by another trailer in early April 2024, which announced the game’s new name and release date.

Nightmare Kart gameplay & story

While it may look like a simple kart racer with graphics that pay homage to the PlayStation 1 era, Nightmare Kart is about more than just racing.

True to its Bloodborne inspiration, the game has combat. The goal is still to cross the finish line first, but complicating things is the fact that all racers have guns and health bars.

Nightmare Kart will launch with 20 racers, 12 unique vehicles, and 16 maps – all legally distinct from Bloodborne characters and locations, of course. It’ll also have a campaign mode, complete with bosses that have giant Soulsbourne-style health bars to deal with, and a VS Battle mode so you can compete with friends.

As for the game’s story, Nightmare Kart’s Steam page explains, “You are a beast hunter, conscripted against your will to participate in a most peculiar local custom: a tournament where participants race atop mysterious vehicles comprised of copper and steam.”

Whether more content is planned for future updates is unclear, but either way, Nightmare Kart looks to offer a great deal of content, especially for a free game that started as a fan project.

