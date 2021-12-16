Everything we know about WWE 2K22: Release date, platforms, GM Mode

After the tumultuous release of WWEK 2K20, the world’s biggest wrestling company returns with WWE 2K22. A two-year hiatus has hopefully solved many of the problems that plagued the last game in the series. Here’s what we know including its release date and the return of GM Mode.

WWE 2K20’s release quickly turned into a nightmare for 2K. Numerous bugs, glitches, and issues spawned a myriad of YouTube compilations showcasing the game’s flaws. As a result, the backlash caused WWE 2K21 to be canceled, and 2K went back to the drawing board.

Now, two years on, and WWE 2K22 looks to make amends with a fresh release and the return of a beloved game mode.

WWE 2K22 release date

The latest information suggests that WWE 2K22 is set to be released sometime in March 2022. This deviates from the traditional October release period of older titles, but this has probably changed because of the interrupted WWE 2K21 release.

The timing won’t be completely offensive to WWE fans as it will arrive just before WWE’s biggest event of the year – Wrestlemania. Giving players and fans more than enough time to get hyped.

WWE 2K22 platforms

WWE 2K22 is expected to be a major release across most major platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

It’s unclear how much the last-gen and current-gen versions will compare. However, if recent examples of other franchises are anything to go by, then it’s safe to assume there’s going to be a huge difference in visual fidelity, load times, and possibly included features too.

WWE 2K22 GM Mode & gameplay

2K released a trailer on November 19, 2021, detailing the biggest features in WWE 2K22, one of which is the return of GM Mode. A feature last seen in Smackdown vs Raw in 2008, the much-requested mode has finally come to the WWE franchise.

The renamed “MyGM Mode” allows the internet’s greatest fantasy wrestling bookers to build their own roster and create legendary storylines and feuds. Whilst balancing a budget, players need to make the most of their talent, create enticing rivalries and matches, and make their brand as dominant as possible.

In addition to this, 2K also advertised a ton of other gameplay aspects:

Redesigned Gameplay Engine

New controls

Stunning Graphics

Immersive Presentation

New 2K Showcase

MyFaction

MyRise

Universe Mode

Creation Suite

WWE 2K22 trailers

So far, 2K has released two different trailers for the upcoming WWE game. One is the previously mentioned gameplay features “hit list” trailer, and the other was its anticipated reveal trailer. After the controversy and uproar caused by WWE 2K20, fans were eager to see what time and development had done for the new game.

Here is WWE 2K22’s debut trailer.

If you want to see the new gameplay features in action, check out the hit list trailer below.

WWE 2K22 roster

It’s hard to tell what the final roster is going to look like right now. The WWE has released a staggering quantity of WWE superstars in the last year, with more seemingly being released all the time.

Regardless, using the information provided by WWE 2K22’s trailers and marketing, here is the official roster list so far:

AJ Styles

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big E

Booker T

Carmella

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Finn Balor

Goldberg

Jeff Hardy

Joaquin Wilde

Kane

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

MVP

Montez Ford

Mustafa Ali

Randy Orton

Raquel Gonzalez

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tamina

Triple H

Tyler Bate

The Miz

We are sure to learn more about WWE 2K22’s roster and details as time goes on. When we learn more, we’ll update this guide.

