Assetto Corsa Evo: Release window, trailer, more

Here’s a look at everything we know about Assetto Corsa Evo, a sim racing game that’s set to be the next installment of the franchise.

It’s been over 10 years since the original Assetto Corsa game first went into early access. Since then, Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione have received high praise and a third game will join the franchise in the coming months.

Assetto Corsa Evo was confirmed by the development team in April 2024, but what do we know so far about the game?

Here’s a look.

When is the release window for Assetto Corsa Evo?

While we don’t know exactly when it will be released, Assetto Corsa Evo will go live in 2024. This was confirmed by their official Twitter/X account on April, 2, 2024.

Assetto Corsa Evo is set to be the successor in the Assetto Corsa franchise, a series of popular sim racing games. The last installment in the franchise, Assetto Corsa Competizione, was originally released in 2019, but wasn’t released on consoles until 2020.

A current-gen edition of Competizione was released in February 2022.

Is there a trailer for Assetto Corsa Evo?

On April 2, 2024, the KUNOS-Simulazioni team released an 18-second teaser trailer. No gameplay was shown, but the 2024 release window was confirmed yet again.

As of this writing, no gameplay features, nor any console information has been confirmed by the development team. However, we should note that Assetto Corza Competizione was released for both old and current-gen consoles, as well as PC.

