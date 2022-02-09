Battlefield 2042 fans demand refund as “false advertising” petition hits 50,000 signatures

The Battlefield 2042 story continues its downward spiral as a petition against the game is gathering serious momentum. Players believe EA has made “a mockery of every customer who purchased this video game for $70 (USD) due to EA’s false advertising.”

Three months after the game’s launch and it’s pretty clear what players and fans think of Battlefield 2042. Its player count has dropped off on Steam considerably, with most players demanding refunds.

Despite needing to make amends for the game’s rocky launch, EA and DICE recently announced that Battlefield 1’s Season 1 launch had been delayed significantly. This was in spite of EA’s quite clear and damning acknowledgment that sales and reception for Battlefield 2042 were not up to scratch.

There’s apparently no respite for the company as consumers have finally had enough and started a petition.

Battlefield 2042 was an “unfinished release”

The case for the defense is quite simple: “Battlefield 2042 has cost consumers millions of dollars in damages and upset thousands of customers worldwide.”

This is the first of multiple scathing paragraphs slamming EA’s newest Battlefield release as “poorly made” and “unplayable.”

It goes on to say that: “Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically change the in-game experience so much that it’s deemed an unfinished release by many community members.

In fact, Battlefield 2042 was so poorly made that even Steam, a highly reputable provider of PC video games, allows customers to get a full refund.”

The petition was started at the beginning of January 2022, and it took three weeks for it to reach 500 signatures. Word of mouth obviously spread and the signature then hit well over 50,000 signatures in its next week alone, with more coming in all the time.

It should be on 60,000 by the end of February 9, 2022, with absolutely no signs of stopping.

It concludes by saying: “The gaming community should not tolerate this abuse and bullying from multi-billion dollar corporations who make unfinished games and false advertisements.” More and more names are being added to the petition by the hour, and eventually, someone will have to sit up and take notice.