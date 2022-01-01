Evil Dead The Game: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Evil Dead: The Game looks to be an action-packed, blood-soaked good time with everyone’s favorite horror icon Ash Williams. This is all the latest news on the game’s release date, available platforms, and trailers.

Despite the cancellation of the Ash vs the Evil Dead TV series, the hit horror name continues on. Evil Dead Rise is set for a theatrical release in 2022, and Evil Dead: The Game will allow fans to have a proper first-hand experience of the world’s crazy nature.

‘Ashy Slashy’ never got to finish his newest story due to the cancellation, but fans of the show will be pleased to know that Ash is back, along with some familiar friends.

Evil Dead: The Game release date

Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022

Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for! pic.twitter.com/c5I4OSQshA — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

After an initial delay pushed it back, developers Saber Interactive have confirmed that Evil Dead: The Game will release sometime in February 2022. The team needed some extra time to fine-tune the game and even add some extra content to the game.

Another delay wouldn’t be out of the question, so it’s not a guarantee that we’ll see Evil Dead: The Game in February 2022. We’ll continue to monitor its progress and any potential updates from the devs.

Evil Dead: The Game platforms

Evil Dead: The Game is currently shaping up to be released on every major platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Switch release is arguably the most surprising one of them all, given the violent and gory nature of the franchise. However, Nintendo is known for embracing violent games. The game’s performance will naturally vary across different formats with PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC expected to be the best-playing experiences.

Evil Dead: The Game trailers

So far, Evil Dead: The Game has had two public trailers to get fans and newcomers to the series excited. The Game Awards 2020 was the official debut of the game, and the first trailer featured nods to both past and present Evil Dead.

Here it is in all its glory.

To keep hopeful buyers afloat of the game’s development, a further gameplay trailer was released during Summer Game Fest 2021.

Evil Dead: The Game gameplay

The game was originally announced as a multiplayer-only game utilizing co-op and PvP elements. However, as part of the game’s delay, Saber Interactive said that the game’s delay “is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

Fans of the TV show will be pleased to know that Bruce Campbell, Dana DeLorenzo, and Ray Santiago are all reprising their roles as Ash, Kelly, and Pablo. The characters will work together using an array of deadly weapons to pull off slick executions on the undead.

The Necronomicon continues to haunt and harass the living, and it won’t be too long until players can fight as, or alongside, Ash.

