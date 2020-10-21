Gran Turismo 7 confirmed track list: Daytona, Trial Mountain, Willow Springs - Dexerto

With the release of Gran Turismo 7 rumored to be in the next few months, we’ve compiled a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed as part of the upcoming Gran Turismo game.

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most highly-anticipated games for the upcoming PlayStation 5. Racers everywhere have been waiting with bated breath for a confirmed release date, but with no official news yet, the hottest rumor is that it will be a ‘release’ title for the PS5.

In preparation for the hopefully upcoming release, we’ve put together a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed for Gran Turismo 7. These are tracks that have been seen either in gameplay trailers, or quick glimpses in the in-game maps we’ve seen on the official trailers.

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed track list

During the trailers for Gran Turismo 7, a number of tracks can be seen. It appears that the tracks will be split into three categories based on their geographical location: Asia/Oceania, The Americas and Europe.

The Globe seen in the trailer also appears to confirm a few real-world locations based upon their geography alone.

Below is a full list of all the confirmed tracks in the upcoming release.

Trial Mountain Circuit

A firm fan-favorite, the return of Trial Mountain to Gran Turismo 7 will be a welcome sight. Long-time fans of the game were disappointed at its omission in GTSport, so even with a few revisions (such as a longer back straight) it will be a sure-fire early favorite circuit.

Willow Springs

Ideal for those that prefer tight, technical courses over all-out power and long straights, Willow Springs has been confirmed as part of Gran Turismo 7. We only catch a quick glimpse of it during the trailer, but it is definitely there.

Goodwood Circuit

The iconic Goodwood circuit will be making an appearance in Gran Turismo 7. While neither this or Brand Hatch are shown in their entirety, based upon the globe shown in the trailer, the geographic location of the two southern England tracks correspond to the real-world locations of these circuits.

This legendary English circuit blends sweeping, fast corners with all-out straightaways to keep drivers ‘on their toes’.

Daytona

Omitted from GT Sport, the return of the legendary Daytona Speedway will make many fans of the Gran Turismo series very happy indeed. With a variety of layouts available, Daytona should prove to be a versatile track for a variety of different race classes.

Full confirmed track list so far:

Blue Moon Speedway

Daytona

Dragons Tail

Northern Isle Speedway

Trial Mountain Circuit

Willow Springs

Non-confirmed tracks:

As mentioned, there are a number of locations that are all-but-confirmed based upon their locations showing up on the globe in the trailer. Those tracks are as follows:

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos Circuit)

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Nurburgring

Red Bull Ring

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

As more information about track listings is released, we’ll be updating this article accordingly. Be sure to check back regularly for up-to-date news about the track list for Gran Turismo 7.