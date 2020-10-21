 Gran Turismo 7 confirmed track list: Daytona, Trial Mountain, Willow Springs - Dexerto
Gran Turismo 7 confirmed track list: Daytona, Trial Mountain, Willow Springs

Published: 21/Oct/2020 17:01

by Kieran Bicknell
Trial Mountian GT7 copy
YouTube: Playstation

With the release of Gran Turismo 7 rumored to be in the next few months, we’ve compiled a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed as part of the upcoming Gran Turismo game. 

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most highly-anticipated games for the upcoming PlayStation 5. Racers everywhere have been waiting with bated breath for a confirmed release date, but with no official news yet, the hottest rumor is that it will be a ‘release’ title for the PS5.

In preparation for the hopefully upcoming release, we’ve put together a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed for Gran Turismo 7. These are tracks that have been seen either in gameplay trailers, or quick glimpses in the in-game maps we’ve seen on the official trailers.

Gran Turismo 7 Trial Mountain Menu
YouTube: Playstation
Trial Mountain looks set to host a number of different championships.

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed track list

During the trailers for Gran Turismo 7, a number of tracks can be seen. It appears that the tracks will be split into three categories based on their geographical location: Asia/Oceania, The Americas and Europe.

The Globe seen in the trailer also appears to confirm a few real-world locations based upon their geography alone.

Below is a full list of all the confirmed tracks in the upcoming release.

Trial Mountain Circuit

A firm fan-favorite, the return of Trial Mountain to Gran Turismo 7 will be a welcome sight. Long-time fans of the game were disappointed at its omission in GTSport, so even with a few revisions (such as a longer back straight) it will be a sure-fire early favorite circuit.

Willow Springs

Ideal for those that prefer tight, technical courses over all-out power and long straights, Willow Springs has been confirmed as part of Gran Turismo 7. We only catch a quick glimpse of it during the trailer, but it is definitely there.

GT7 American Tracks
YouTube: Playstation
A number of fictional tracks were shown in the menu system during the announcement trailer.

Goodwood Circuit

The iconic Goodwood circuit will be making an appearance in Gran Turismo 7. While neither this or Brand Hatch are shown in their entirety, based upon the globe shown in the trailer, the geographic location of the two southern England tracks correspond to the real-world locations of these circuits.

This legendary English circuit blends sweeping, fast corners with all-out straightaways to keep drivers ‘on their toes’.

Daytona

Omitted from GT Sport, the return of the legendary Daytona Speedway will make many fans of the Gran Turismo series very happy indeed. With a variety of layouts available, Daytona should prove to be a versatile track for a variety of different race classes.

Full confirmed track list so far:

  • Blue Moon Speedway
  • Daytona
  • Dragons Tail
  • Northern Isle Speedway
  • Trial Mountain Circuit
  • Willow Springs
GT7 Planet
YouTube: Playstation
The planet seen in the announcement trailer appears to give away some of the real-world track locations.

Non-confirmed tracks:

As mentioned, there are a number of locations that are all-but-confirmed based upon their locations showing up on the globe in the trailer. Those tracks are as follows:

  • Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos Circuit)
  • Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
  • Brands Hatch
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Circuit de la Sarthe
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
  • Goodwood Motor Circuit
  • Nurburgring
  • Red Bull Ring
  • WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

As more information about track listings is released, we’ll be updating this article accordingly. Be sure to check back regularly for up-to-date news about the track list for Gran Turismo 7.

Cars

Jake Paul’s exotic car collection will leave you speechless

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:39 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 13:11

by Kieran Bicknell
Jake Paul Car Collection
Instagram: @jakepaul

Jake Paul

YouTuber, boxer, and online personality Jake Paul has quite the car collection. From Lamborghinis to G-Wagons, Paul has an eclectic collection of exotic cars. 

Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul, rose to fame initially via the long-departed app Vine, before expanding his career. Nowadays, he is known for a multitude of reasons from Disney Channel appearances to YouTube and boxing.

Given his young age of only 23 at the time of writing, Paul also has quite a substantial car collection. With a vehicle for every use, his exotic cars are the envy of many smaller YouTubers.

Jake Paul’s car collection

Tesla Model X jake paul
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
Jake’s Tesla has been customized a number of times.

Starting off his collection is his only electric car, a Tesla Model X. This gullwing-doored EV starts at around $80,000 and offers 305 miles of all-electric range.

Jake decided to make his Model X stand out. With the help of famed tuning house West Coast Customs (of ‘pimp my ride’ fame) his Model X is now a true one-of-one. Featuring a custom wrap, carbon accents, and sandblasted details, this Tesla will stand out anywhere it goes.

His custom Ford Focus RS is also a show-stopper, and has been extensively customized for Jake by WCC also. Having wrapped it in black camo to start with, he then opted for a ‘dazzle’ effect camo, with pinks, yellows, and blues.

Not only did he re-wrap the car, but also installed a crazy rear wing kit, which made sure it was a true one-of-a-kind for the YouTube star.

Jake Paul’s supercar

Jake Paul Lamborghini Huracan Performante
YouTube: Jake Paul
Jake’s Lamborghini is his “dream car.”

The highlight of his car collection is his Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Finished in bright blue, his Lambo has 631hp from its naturally-aspirated, 5.2l V10 engine. Paul bought the “dream car” Huracan back in 2018 for $350,000, and has held on to it ever since.

Alongside his Focus, Tesla, and Lamborghini, Jake has been spotted in a number of other cars. Ford GTs, Brabus 6x6s, a BMW M2, and Audi R8s have all featured on his social media accounts, but it is unclear whether these are his cars.

Either way, for 23 years old, that is still a very respectable and impressive car collection – we can’t wait to see what he adds next.