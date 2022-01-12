Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Release date, trailer, new abilities & multiplayer

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the next big adventure to star the iconic pink puffball, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the game including a release date and trailers.

Set in a mysterious post-apocalyptic world filled with remnants of a past civilization (which looks eerily like our own), Forgotten Land will see the famously tough puff navigate vibrant 3D worlds to save the captured Waddle Dees.

As well as the ability to free-roam loads of impressive-looking environments and test your might in big boss fights, Kirby will also have access to two new copy abilities – in addition to all the classics like Fire, Ice, and Sword.

Below, you’ll find everything we know so far about Kirby and the Forgotten World, including the game’s official release date, the latest trailers, gameplay details, and whether or not it supports co-op multiplayer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date

There’s not long to wait until you can jump into the world of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, as it’s due to be released on Friday, March 25, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders haven’t landed on the Nintendo eShop just yet, but it should be available to pre-order from other outlets including Amazon (or very soon, if not right now).

Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer

You can watch the most recent trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land below:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gameplay details

While most of Forgotten Land looks as though it will play out like previous Kirby games – swallowing enemies, defeating enemies, making it to the goal post – there are some details that make this game stand out from the rest.

The most exciting things we’ve seen so far are the locations; Kirby will free-roam through abandoned shopping malls, old theme parks, construction sites, and more on his journey, all of which look great in that cute Kirby visual style.

Exploration will play a big part in Forgotten Land, with players encouraged to check out every nook and cranny to make sure they’ve saved all of the Waddle Dees from the clutches of a menace known as The Beast Pack.

You’ll also be able to explore Waddle Dee Town, a central hub that grows with new shops and mini-games as you rescue more Waddle Dees. You can even help out in the Waddle Dee Cafe, preparing meals and aiming for a high score.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land new copy abilities

Kirby is well-known for his copy abilities, which allow him to inhale enemies and absorb their skills. As well as his existing abilities, Kirby will know two brand new ones in Forgotten Land: The Drill and Ranger.

The Drill allows Kirby to submerge himself underground and take his enemies by surprise by emerging with a massive blow, while Ranger will let him target enemies and deal damage to them from afar.

Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land have co-op multiplayer?

The good news is that gamers will be able to team up with a friend for local co-op multiplayer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with the second player able to jump in and out whenever they want.

While the first player will of course control Kirby, player two will become Bandana Waddle Dee, who can launch a variety of attacks using his spear weapon.

We’ll keep this page updated when new information gets announced, so make sure you check back soon!