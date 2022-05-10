Is Gotham Knights cross-platform? Crossplay and co-op on PC, PlayStation & Xbox

Gotham Knights puts players in the shoes of Batman’s most iconic heroes and heroines, but does it support crossplay for co-op play? Here’s everything we know about the game’s cross-platform plans.

One of the things that makes every Batman game so satisfying is challenging some of the franchise’s classic villains to a showdown for the ages. Coming into Gotham Knights, you’ll be able to do just that in the guise of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

When it comes to the game‘s co-op play mechanics, though, players have been wondering whether or not we’ll be able to team up as a four-man squad – and if we’ll be able to do so using crossplay.

Here’s a rundown of Gotham Knights’ cross-platform plans and the suggested co-op mechanics to help you plan your vigilante run in advance.

Does Gotham Knights have crossplay?

No, Gotham Knights will not support cross-platform play. In a statement from the devs on the official website’s FAQs, Warner Bros note “cross-play support is not planned at this time.”

This means that you’ll only be able to team up with players that are using the same platform as you. So, for example, PC players can play with others on PC, but not with those on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

Importantly, Gotham Knights will no longer be coming to Xbox One and PS4, so console pools will be made up entirely of current gen players.

What will Gotham Knights co-op look like?

As discussed in the FAQ section of the game’s website, players will be able to team up with one other player to live out their crime fighting duo fantasy.

You will only be able to play co-op online, meaning that local co-op (or couch co-op) will not be available. For those using console, this means you’ll need to have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play with friends.

While we haven’t seen any footage of the game’s co-op interface so far, as soon as we know how to add friends we’ll be sure to add step-by-step instructions here – so bookmark this page for future reference!

So that’s everything you need to know about crossplay and co-op in Gotham Knights. As further details emerge from the shadows, be sure to keep an eye on our Gotham Knights page for all the latest news.