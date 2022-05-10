Gotham Knights pre-order guide: Editions & prices

Warner Bros’ highly anticipated Batman title, Gotham Knights, is set to release later this year, but you can now officially pre-order the game in advance. Here’s a rundown of all of the different editions, and their respective prices.

Set amid the dreary streets of a once-proud Gotham City, Warner Bros’ Gotham Knights is set to shake up the Batman video game universe.

With the Dark Knight himself dead and buried, the Batman Family has been tasked with carrying on his legacy. With four playable characters on offer – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – there’s a variety of different playstyles available and a whole host of bad guys begging to fight you.

As release draws ever closer, Warner Bros have unveiled Gotham Knights’ preorder options, allowing avid fans of the franchise to snag some extra goodies. So, here’s how you can pick up Gotham Knights early, as well as all of the editions on offer and their respective prices.

Contents

Where to preorder Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights can be preordered via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games.

Note that, for those playing on console, the game will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One, so you won’t be able to buy it for those platforms.

Gotham Knights: Editions & prices

Players will be able to pre-order three different editions of the game: the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions. As you can imagine, the Standard Edition is simply the base game, whereas the others come with extra perks.

All preorders come with the 33 Kustom Batcycle Skin, a cosmetic based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

Below are all of the different options available, and we’ll add the prices as more details emerge:

Edition Price Features Standard – Base game Deluxe – Base game Visionary Pack: Exclusive gear, cosmetics & Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series Collector’s – Base game Visionary Pack Augmented Reality collectible pin 16-page media book Exclusive Gotham City map Four-character statue diorama

So that’s everything you need to know to preorder Gotham Knights, and what perks each edition has to offer.

Excited to dive into this new chapter of the Batman story? Be sure to keep up to date with our Gotham Knights page for all of the latest news.