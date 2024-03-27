Every new LEGO set coming in April 2024: D&D, Batman & more

We’ve rounded up every new LEGO set scheduled to be released in April 2024 and what you can expect from each.

LEGO hasn’t stopped revealing and releasing box-fresh sets. We’ve rounded up each new LEGO kit coming in April 2024 and what you can expect from each, including how much they will cost.

In addition, there are sets for nearly all age ranges, from fun-filled sets for kids aged six and up to intricately designed kits for experienced LEGO builders aged 18 and up. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO DC Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City — 76271

LEGO

Celebrating 85 years of Batman, this artistic, 4210-piece recreation of Gotham City is a must-have for Batman fans aged 18 and up. Not only will it provide adults with an appreciation for artwork and, of course, DC Comics with an immersive and rewarding building experience, but this kit will make for a spectacular centerpiece, whether displayed on a shelf or mounted against a wall.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The completed model measures 16 inches tall and 30 inches wide. However, with a depth of two-and-a-half inches, the set was designed to create a three-dimensional effect.

The brick-built skyline of Gotham City features iconic buildings such as Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, and many more. The Bat Signal is also present. In addition, there are a Batwing and Batmobile, each of which can be detached from this DC-inspired art piece. Minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn are also included.

This set will be released on April 4, 2024. However, LEGO Insiders have the opportunity to grab this kit sooner — from April 1, 2024. This set, which is exclusive to the LEGO Store, will be priced at $299.99.

Article continues after ad

2. LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale — 21348

LEGO

Comprising 3745 pieces, clicking together each of these LEGO Ideas bricks is sure to transport adults aged 18 and up to the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. The building experience will not only be rewarding but, for die-hard D&D fans, nostalgic. In addition, with its intricate detailing and myriad neat design elements, the set will look great on display.

Article continues after ad

The kit features a brick-built tavern, replete with a removable roof to provide you a glimpse into the interior, a tower, and a dungeon. There’s also a posable Cinderhowl the Red Dragon figure. The completed model stands 19 inches tall, 14.5 inches wide, and 12 inches deep.

Article continues after ad

Minifigures of a Dwarf cleric, Gnome fighter, Orc rogue, and Elf wizard are included. There are also an array of accessories.

Exclusive to LEGO, this LEGO Ideas set will be released on April 4, 2024. However, LEGO Insiders can order this set from as soon as April 1, 2024. The kit will be priced at $359.99.

3. LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Orange — 42196

LEGO

A vibrant lime green version of this LEGO Technic Lamborghini already exists. However, soon, an orange-colored replica of the Raging Bull brand’s Huracán Tecnica will join LEGO’s Technic portfolio.

Just like the existing model, this variant, which was designed for kids aged nine and up, comprises 806 pieces, each of which clicks together to create an accurate recreation of Lamborghini’s V10 supercar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The kit includes a LEGO-reimagined V10 engine, steering functionality, and opening doors. The completed build measures three inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long.

The orange version of the LEGO Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica will be released on April 1, 2024. The set will be priced at $49.99.

4. LEGO City Space Science Lab — 60439

LEGO

Comprising 560 pieces, the LEGO City Space Science Lab is sure to provide space enthusiasts aged six and up with an enjoyable building experience and a playing experience that will spark their imaginations.

The set features a domed laboratory, which can be opened to reveal an array of rooms, the latter of which includes a control room, workstations, and sleeping quarters for the duo of space-crew minifigures included with this set. An alien figure is also present.

Article continues after ad

The completed set stands five inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep. In addition, thanks to the two air-lock elements, you can connect other LEGO playsets to this model.

Article continues after ad

You will be able to add this set to your LEGO City collection from April 1, 2024. The set will be priced at $34.99.

5. LEGO Friends Space Research Rover — 42602

LEGO

Aspiring space explorers aged eight and up will adore the fun-filled building and playing experience provided by this 514-piece set. The kit comprises a brick-built rover, replete with a living area for the astronaut figures of Olivia and William and their space dog. A couple of alien characters are also present.

Article continues after ad

When completed, the LEGO-reimagined rover measures four-and-a-half inches tall and wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. Thanks to the set’s air-lock element, you can also connect it to other space-themed LEGO sets.

This LEGO Friends set will be launched on April 1, 2024. It will be priced at $49.99.

6. LEGO Marvel Green Goblin Construction Figure — 76284

LEGO

The posable LEGO Marvel Green Goblin figure is a must-have for Marvel fans aged eight and up. With its accurate detailing and, most notably, action-packed elements, this 471-piece set will keep kids occupied for hours on end as they immerse themselves in the Marvel Universe.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the brick-built, nine-and-a-half-inch-tall Green Goblin, the kit includes a buildable glider. Pumpkin bomb elements are also present.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Green Goblin figure will be released on April 1, 2024. The set will be priced at $34.99.

7. LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure — 76298

LEGO

Along with several new LEGO BrickHeadz sets LEGO introduced an Iron Spider-Man model. However, for Marvel fans aged eight and up looking to immerse themselves into the playing experience truly, LEGO will soon release an Iron Spider-Man figure.

Comprising 303 pieces, this 10.5-inch-tall LEGO Marvel figure features posable arm, shoulder, hip, and leg joints, making it great for display. In addition, as it dons Iron Spider-Man armor, it is equipped with a quartet of additional, articulating arms.

The LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man Construction Figure will be released on April 1, 2024. It will be priced at $29.99.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.