Gotham Knights trailer showcases Nightwing at Summer Game Fest

Nightwing takes center stage in the latest Gotham Knights trailer shown at Summer Game Fest.

Following a lengthy gameplay reveal last month, WB Games shared a new trailer at Summer Game Fest for Gotham Knights that showcases Nightwing.

The former Robin shows off his acrobatic fighting style, while also discussing what Gotham means to him.

Gotham Knights Nightwing character trailer revealed

You can check out the trailer below:

Nightwing is one of four playable characters alongside Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin, as they tackle Gotham’s underworld and the Court of Owls following Batman’s death.

It will feature two-player co-op, but isn’t part of the existing “Arkhamverse” series of games. Instead, it’ll offer an action-RPG experience where players level up to take on increasingly tougher challenges.

It’ll exist separately from Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, too.

Gotham Knights launches on October 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Be sure to check out our pre-order guide.