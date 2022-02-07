Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC: Release date, gameplay, trailers, more

Cuphead and Mugman are finally back in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The long-awaited DLC to the 2017 smash-hit has a release date and lots of information to whet the appetite of hungry fans.

It goes without saying that Cuphead is a unique game like no other, in terms of its art style, gameplay, and did we say its gorgeous art style? Cuphead was endearing to many because of its authentic and vintage presentation, paired with its ‘one-more-go’ gameplay.

The world of Cuphead is a rich and vibrant one, and it’s only about to get even bigger with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Advertisement

Contents

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC release date

After a long time without any truly concrete info, Cuphead fans were treated to a June 30, 2022, release date at the 2021 Game Awards.

The DLC was first announced way back in June 2018, but it went off the radar for some time. StudioMDHR assured players that the content was very much in the works, and the release date was eventually confirmed.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC gameplay

One of the biggest new additions to the Cuphead formula will be the inclusion of Ms. Chalice as a playable character. Fans will recognize Ms. Chalice from the Mausoleum missions in the original title, and StduoMDHR have fully incorporated her into proceedings.

Advertisement

Herself, Cuphead, and Mugman will be traveling to “D.L.C Island.” From the looks of it, this new land appears to be a mix of westerns, winter wonderlands, and other wondrous locales. More bosses are a brewing, and it’s also hinted that some ‘special cookies’ could will give the able heroes some much-needed extra powers and weapons — courtesy of Chef Salt Baker.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC trailers

E3 2018 was the first appearance and mention of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, and it gave a brief glimpse into what we could expect in terms of its content, but with no real gameplay.

A year later the first news and gameplay of The Delicious Last Course dropped, and, although brief, players were given a sneak peek at some of the game’s levels and new bosses.

Advertisement

After a quiet period of over two years, as we said, Cuphead re-emerged at the 2021 Game Awards. This time, we were given a more substantial offering of footage and the release date.

Even more big games are due to arrive in 2022, and here are some of the most anticipated:

Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Hollow Knight Silksong | WWE 2K22 | Sonic Frontiers | Evil Dead: The Game | Kirby and the Forgotten Land | God of War Ragnarok | Gotham Knights | Wolverine | Final Fantasy 16 | BioShock 4