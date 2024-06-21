Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 – Release date, cast, plot & more

It’s an exciting time for Batman fans, as Prime Video is finally bringing the Dark Knight back to animation. The highly-anticipated Season 1 of Batman: Caped Crusader finally has a release date, meaning it won’t be long until fans have a brand-new animated Batman show.

Fans have been waiting a long time for a new series, too. The last solo animated Batman series was 2013’s criminally underrated Beware the Batman, which attempted a tale of a younger Batman meeting a riff on super team The Outsiders.

The new series will prove to be a true meeting of the minds, too, with The Batman director Matt Reeves and DC Animated Universe herald Bruce Timm having worked on this project, giving it the potential to be one of the best superhero shows to date.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, here’s everything we know about Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 releases on August 1, 2024. The season will consist of 10 episodes. All episodes will release on the same day, making the series perfect for fans looking for a Batman binge.

The series was originally announced in 2021 to air on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, but it was axed from that slate as part of Max’s ongoing budget cuts in 2022. Prime Video picked up the series for two seasons at the start of 2023.

Who is in the cast?

Batman: Caped Crusader has an absolutely stacked cast of well-known actors.

Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne

Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle

Diedrich Bader as Two-Face/Harvey Dent

Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel

Mckenna Grace

Toby Stephens

Reid Scott

Dan Donohue

Gary Anthony Williams

Jason Watkins

John Dimaggio

Krystal Joy Brown

Michelle C. Bonilla

Eric Morgan Stuart

Tom Kenny

Minnie Driver

Hamish Linklater, best known for his work in Midnight Mass and The New Adventures of Old Christine, is the latest voice actor to take on the role of Batman. It won’t be Linklater’s first superhero experience, having voiced Sandman in the Marvel podcast drama Wastelanders and appearing in FX’s Legion.

Prime Video Hamish Linklater is the newest animated Dark Knight in Batman: Caped Crusader

He’s joined by Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, who voices Catwoman. Jamie Chung, who has voiced an array of characters throughout multiple DC animated projects, voices Harley Quinn.

Diedrich Bader also returns to DC animated for Caped Crusader, this time voicing Two-Face. Bader previously voiced Batman in the all-ages series Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

While the rest of the cast’s roles have yet to be revealed, a teaser trailer confirmed we’d be seeing classic Batman rogues Penguin, Clayface, Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, and Natalia Knight. A previous first look by THR’s Heat Vision also confirmed Jim Gordon would appear. There’s no indication as of now if The Joker will make an appearance in the show.

Despite a longstanding rumor, iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy is not in Caped Crusader. Bruce Timm revealed in a January 2024 forum post that they had wanted Conroy to record something for the show but were unable to get anything completed in time.

“I have no idea if the CRISIS part of IGN’s supposed scoop is true or not, but Kevin Conroy did not record a voice for CAPED CRUSADER,” Timm says. “We were hoping to have him do a voice for the new show (and he was eager to do it) but sadly he passed away before we could make it happen.”

What is Batman: Caped Crusader about?

Batman: Caped Crusader is a reimagining of the Batman mythos from Batman: The Animated series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, as well as J.J. Abrams. The series is intended to return the focus to a dark, noir-inspired aesthetic.

Prime Video Caped Crusader will return Batman to a noir aesthetic during the early days of his career.

The official description from Prime Video reads: “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear.

Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

Batman: Caped Crusader trailer

An official Batman: Caped Crusader trailer has not been released yet, but a teaser revealing the voice cast was shared on social media on Jun 20.

How to watch Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader will be available on Prime Video when it releases on August 1, 2024. If you’re looking to brush up on your Batman knowledge, Prime Video also has several previous animated Batman outings, including the all-time classic Batman: The Animated Series.

