How to play Ghost Recon Frontline beta on PC

Ubisoft’s free-to-play Ghost Recon: Frontline title is closing in on its beta test. So follow our guide to see how you can sign up and participate in it and future playtesting opportunities.

Ghost Recon: Frontline is the next major entry in the storied franchise, and it differs quite a lot from its predecessor – Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

It distances itself from the single-player/co-op, story-orientated nature of Breakpoint, and instead is “a free-to-play, tactical-action, massive PVP shooter grounded in the renowned Ghost Recon universe.”

The game is readying itself for its first beta, and we have all the details on how to take part in it.

How to take part in Ghost Recon Frontline beta

In order to qualify for the beta, potential players need to have signed up for it, so here’s how to take part in the upcoming Ghost Recon Frontline beta and any future ones:

Head to the Ghost Recon Frontline official website Scroll down to the ‘Register for updates’ section Choose your platform and click ‘Register’ Either sign in with your Ubisoft account or click your chosen platform symbol and do it that way You should receive a message to say you’ve successfully registered

You will then need to wait and see if you’ve been accepted when the invite process begins.

Ghost Recon Frontline beta start date

If successful, players can expect to get stuck into Ghost Recon: Frontline on Friday, January 28 and it will run until January 30. It’s unconfirmed, but it seems likely that it will go live somewhere between 6 pm and 9 pm CET.

The game’s first beta was scheduled for October 14, 2021, but was canceled at the last minute. This led to much discussion that the game was being canned after negative reception to its concept and debut trailer, but this obviously doesn’t seem to be the case.

Ghost Recon Frontline beta details

As Ubisoft is keeping details very scarce and hush-hush, we don’t know which game modes, guns, and classes will be available.

Players that have been accepted into the beta have been issued with a message from Ubisoft: “ATTENTION: THIS GHOST RECON FRONTLINE CLOSED TEST BETA IS UNDER STRICT NDA.” So with the beta having a stringent non-disclosure agreement policy, we don’t expect to hear too much outside of official details released by the devs.

I got invited to it… pic.twitter.com/0nYmKNGeHN — Se7eN (@SeVIIeN_) January 26, 2022

Ghost Recon Frontline beta platforms

Despite Ghost Recon: Frontline being announced for all major platforms, the game’s first beta is only available to PC users.

We expect that if all goes well, then any future Frontline betas will be available to a wider variety of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.