Will Horizon Forbidden West be on PC?

When, if ever, will Horizon Forbidden West be released on PC? Let’s take a look at everything we know thus far.

Many games in the Horizon series have had immense success, including the recent Horizon Zero Dawn.

This has left PC players wondering if Horizon Forbidden West will have the same sort of arc, eventually making its way over to PC following its February 18 release date.

Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC?

As of right now, there is no official news indicating one way or another if Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to PC.

However, it seems increasingly likely that it will, especially if we look at Horizon Zero Dawn’s timeline.

Advertisement

Forbidden West’s predecessor landed exclusively on PlayStation consoles, then was ported over to allow PC players to play some months after its release.

This led to a spike in player count and a renewed interest in the previous case, so it could really just be a question of when, not if, it will make its way over.

When will Horizon Forbidden West be released on PC?

Other Sony exclusives took years to port over to PC, while Death Stranding only took about eight months to make the jump.

So, while it’s difficult to pin down exactly, players should expect Forbidden West to come to PC in 2023 at some point, perhaps even in late-2022.

Advertisement

Read More: Best PS5 RPG games coming in 2021 and beyond

Again, these predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, as a game like Days Gone took almost two years to make the same jump.

In any case, we’ll continue to provide updates on Horizon Forbidden West as they come along, so stay tuned!