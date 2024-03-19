Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition price slashed by 76% at Amazon

Prepare for Aloy’s next journey with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on a huge digital PC code sale, enabling you to recap her backstory.

Open-world action RPG fans can currently prepare for an adventure with Horizon Zero Dawn. The acclaimed quest is now 76% off for a digital PC code at Amazon.

Catch up on mysterious protagonist Aloy’s entire saga uncovering her destiny before the sequel Horizon Forbidden West launches on PC this week.

Explore stunning environments dominated by an ecosystem of machines that can be both peaceful and aggressive.

As an outcast of the Nora tribe sporting an uncanny gift for taming steel creatures, players make use of Aloy’s formidable bow, spear, and resourcefulness to unravel secrets of her origins and the FARO Plague that decimated life centuries ago.

Trade or take resources to override machines you can mount, building combat strength while navigating the expansive map dotted with quests big and small.

Save big on Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Steam

Amazon currently offers the Complete Edition with 2018’s superb frosty expansion The Frozen Wilds included. Fans can fully recap Aloy’s journey to date before she rides west seeking something greater than personal answers.

Savings also bundle traveler armor sets, special bows, and the digital art book expanding the world’s visual lore.

Don’t wait to tackle and tame metal beasts on the cheap in a distant future built on our forgotten past. But act quickly on this PC code deal before Aloy leaves her tribal origins behind!

