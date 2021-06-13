How to preorder Rainbow Six Extraction: cheapest prices - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Extraction stole the show at Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation. If you want to pre-order it before its release on September 16, here’s all the information you need, including what editions are available.

Ubisoft jumped straight into Rainbow Six Extraction to begin their E3 2021 presentation, divulging all the details on the new tactical co-op experience, including how the game will work, which operators will be ported over, and more.

The most exciting part is that its much-anticipated release has been locked in for September 16, which isn’t too far away.

If you are looking to pre-order the game or wondering what editions are available, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to preorder Rainbow Six Extraction

Like most recently-released Ubisoft titles, players can preorder the game from a select few marketplaces. The number one place, obviously, is the Ubisoft Store.

However, if you want to pick up a physical edition of the game, you’ll need to look towards traditional brick-and-mortar and online retailers, like Amazon or Gamestop.

Here’s where you can preorder Rainbow Six Extraction before its release, at the best possible price.

Rainbow Six Extraction digital pre-orders & prices

US

UK

Rainbow Six Extraction physical pre-orders & prices

US

Rainbow Six Extraction editions

Like with most games these days, Rainbow Six Extraction comes with multiple editions. Some are exclusive to certain retailers, such as the GAME Exclusive Guardian Edition.

However, let’s take a look at the two main editions available worldwide: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

Standard Edition

The Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition includes the game on its own, regardless of whether you purchase a digital or physical version.

However, if you pre-order it, you’ll receive the Orbital Decay Bundle, which includes the following bits and pieces:

Exclusive Orion uniform and headgear for Finka and Lion

Vaporized weapon skin

Crashlander charm

Deluxe Edition

Naturally, the Deluxe Edition also includes the base game and the Orbital Decay Bundle if you pre-order it.

However, for an extra $20 on top of the Standard Edition, you’ll receive plenty of additional content, including:

The Noxious Touch Pack Noxious Touch uniform and headgear for Alibi Noxious Touch and Redeemer weapon skins Jawbreaker and Guardian Angel Charm.

The Obscura Pack Cephal Black and Cerulean weapon skins Redacted and Anagram charms

The React Strike Pack Frontline Cosmetic Pack XP Boosters for postlaunch events 10% discount on the in-game store



Fortunately, Ubisoft has kept it simple this time around with only two main editions available, making it easier for consumers to decide which one suits them best.

If you’re keen on the game itself without all the extras, the Standard Edition is the one for you. However, if you’re after a bit of extra flair and style, why not indulge in the Deluxe Edition?

What platforms will Rainbow Six Extraction be released on?

Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on most major consoles, PC, and some cloud-gaming services. You can find a full list below.

PC

Stadia

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

In the end, regardless of which platform and edition you choose, Rainbow Six Extraction is set to be a blast.