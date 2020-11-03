Best Souls games from down the years, ranked - Dexerto

It’s amazing how big an influence the original Demon’s Souls has had on gaming. The game single-handedly coined a new genre and cultivated a generation in the precision and difficulty of a good title. So with DS getting the remake treatment, we thought we’d rank the main entries we consider to best represent the Souls genre.

So many people are repelled by the game’s naturally brutal difficulty. This sounds controversial, but the Souls titles aren’t as demanding and challenging as people think. They’re so intricately designed and well-thought to the point that everyone should try one. Yes, the feeling of losing all your accumulated souls is a devastating experience the first few times, but it gets easier.

These demand patience and understanding. Patience to help you persevere. Understanding of the intricate mechanics. They are extremely deep games with crafted upgrade systems and subtle lore. The boss fights are obviously a major selling point, but so are the memorable locations and variety of enemies.

So to celebrate the upcoming remake of the genre’s father, we will honor the series’ standout candidates. We’re going to rank – what we consider to be – the gauntlets that best represent the genre. Without further ado, these are the best Souls games ranked from worst to best.

8. Demon’s Souls

By no means are any of these games bad, far from it at all. But it feels only fitting to start this list with the game that started it all. In comparison to later games, Demon’s Souls just feels, different. The general levels feel tougher, and it feels more unforgiving if you fail – especially with bosses. This was the beginning of FromSoftware’s vision.

The game immediately tells you what it’s all about with its fearsome Red-Eyed Knights that can bring many quick deaths very quickly. Later entries positioned checkpoints closer to the bosses, Demon’s Souls was less accessible in this respect.

Now, it’s been over 10 years since the game came out, and perhaps the upcoming revisit will jog the memory. So perhaps some clarity is missing. Again, by no means is DS a bad game, it just feels less satisfying than the rest of the titles on this list. Hopefully the remake may sway opinions somewhat.

7. Dark Souls 2

Considered by many to be the outlier of the three main Souls games.

It’s certainly not as bad as people make it out to be, but some niggly issues hamper it. The locations and their interconnectivity feel disjointed and some of them don’t feel all that special. Plus some of the bosses didn’t feel like “bosses”. We’re looking at you, Royal Rat Authority, and The Skeleton Lords.

But there is plenty here to enjoy, and it has some fun boss battles like The Pursuer and the Old Dragonslayer.

6. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Yes, sixth. We can feel a deathblow looming over our heads. A game that won GOTY for several outlets and publications, there’s no doubting it’s a solid title. But its lack of variety and rigid approach to gameplay are overlooked in favor of its aesthetic. Whereas other Souls entries give you a selection of different weapons to hone you playstyle – Sekiro doesn’t. It is insistent on its Posture concept.

One criticism which will naturally rile up the git gudders – is that there’s no leveling up. Sekiro is very grounded in its approach to combat. There’s no grinding to increase your health, strength, defense, etc. Your progression hinges on your understanding of the game’s mechanics and your adaptability. Whilst it’s a commendable approach, it’s also to the detriment of it too.

Furthermore, it overplays its hands sometimes too – mainly with too many hidden phases for bosses e.g Guardian Ape. Sekiro is definitely the most different and in many ways it is a hell of a lot of fun. The game is gorgeous, the regular enemy combat is a blast, and there are lots of cool secondary weapons to mix things up.

5. Dark Souls 3

A game that is either loved or disliked. Some of Dark Souls is basically an extension of Bloodborne as it plays slightly faster than the other games in the series. It feels the most complete game in the series in many ways and handles like a dream.

It loses a point for bringing back Anor Londo, which it didn’t need to, and the Irithyll jailors are irritating. The game also feels indistinguishable from Dark Souls 1 and 2. This isn’t a bad thing, but it felt a bit by the numbers.

Regardless, some cool locations and badass bosses such as the Abyss Watchers and epic Dancer of the Boreal Valley lead to a titanic end of game fight.

4. Nioh 2

The only problem with Nioh 2…is that it’s too much like 1, that’s a tremendous criticism. One of the key differences between the first and second game is that we now control a customizable yokai. William is gone. But some awesome new additions include: transforming into a yokai demon, the game-changing burst counter, interchangeable yokai forms, and the ability to summon players.

Nioh incorporates its story far more directly than the Souls titles. Instead of inferred lore hidden throughout locations and minor dealings with NPC’s. Nioh features many full-scale cut-scenes that depict the events unfolding.

Overall, 2 doesn’t feel quite as memorable as the first installment, but it’s an incredibly deep Souls game. It’s also aided by its spellbinding visuals and sprawling levels filled with various missions enhancing its longevity.

3. Dark Souls

The original. Slow. Methodical. Punishing. Brilliant.

A more unforgiving game that has tight hitboxes and little patience for incompetence. Dark Souls has the best world and selection of areas in the original trilogy. Which is ironic really as the game introduced one of the worst bosses and worst areas in the series. The Bed of Chaos is a weird one, and Blighttown can be a major blight on your fun!

Nevertheless, take your pick from the early-game tangle with the Asylum Demon, the battle in the void with the Four Kings, and Ornstein and Smough. Despite technology moving along, some of the fights still live long in the memory. It is deep, its world is magnificent, and it’s a game that will stand the test of time for many years to come.

2. Nioh 1

The first Nioh game manages to take the Souls formula and put its own amazing spin on things. Gone are the gothic settings, the skeletons, and the souls. In comes 17th century Japan and our Irish traveler, William Adams. He must battle some of Japan’s meanest, and biggest, Japanese demons – the Yokai. Mythical creatures of awesome power that inhabit the land.

Nioh’s combat is exceptional and offers so many different ways to approach it. If that wasn’t enough, the game’s unique Ki system adds a layer of depth to combat and makes the player be aware of what they’re doing at all times.

Make no mistake, it may not have been made by FromSoftware, but it’s a fiendishly difficult title. Made by Team Ninja – developers of the infamous Ninja Gaiden series – it is packed full of difficult bosses and long, challenging levels. One big difference with Nioh is its mission system. Instead of one seamless world, each area has missions, and new ones can be unlocked upon completion.

1. Bloodborne

This is quite simply FromSoftware’s magnum opus. Some will consider it to be a bit too fast compared to Demon’s Souls-Dark Souls 2. But the reality is that Bloodborne gets everything spot on and is simply an unbelievable game. Yharnam’s gothic, Lovecraftian, dystopian world is horrifyingly fun. From oversized, disfigured pigs to giant brains with many protruding limbs. Bloodborne ticks every box in the horror book.

But Bloodborne was the first real foray into faster and more aggressive gameplay. Previous Souls games were geared towards a more methodical and tactful philosophy. Whereas Bloodborne actively encourages you to be aggressive and forceful. Doing so can reap rewards including health recuperation and attack interruptions.

The speed of your hunter is also increased, and features much quicker rolling. The game’s levels are cool, there aren’t really any bad ones, and the Chalice Dungeons are the cherry on top of the sumptuous cake.

And that’s our best souls games ranked list! Presumably, you’ve had time to process and absorb our slander. So why not leave a comment down below and let us know your favorite Souls games.