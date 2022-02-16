What time does Horizon Forbidden West launch? Preload, release date & time

Sony have revealed the release times for Horizon Forbidden West, so here’s everything you’ll need to dive in.

After an arduous wait on the hype train, fans of Sony’s PlayStation exclusive series, Horizon, will finally get their hands on Horizon Forbidden West.

Allowing players to dive back into the fray as fan-favorite character, Aloy, players are tasked with stopping a murky red moss dubbed ‘The Blight’ in its tracks, as this plague-like entity threatens to destroy everything our heroine has fought to protect.

For those avid players who are champing at the bit to finally get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel, here are the release times for Horizon Forbidden West across all regions so that you can set your alarms and prepare for the hunt of a lifetime.

Horizon Forbidden West: Release time & date

Horizon Forbidden West will launch on February 18 at midnight (00:00AM) in your respective region.

This does mean, however, that some areas will have access earlier than others, so if you’re looking to completely avoid any possible spoilers we advise taking a break from social media that day.

Can you preload Horizon Forbidden West?

In short, yes, you can preload Horizon Forbidden West anytime from now until its official release.

We advise doing this if you’re looking to get into the game as soon as possible, as the title will take up a whopping 87.608GB for US region players, with the EU version coming in at 97.027 GB according to PlayStation Game Size.

In order to do this, you’ll need to have preordered the game. From here, simply go to the game’s listing in your PlayStation library and proceed to download it.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade option on PS4, you will not be able to preload the PS5 version of the game.

So that’s everything you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West’s upcoming launch. Looking to keep up to date with all things Aloy? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.