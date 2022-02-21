How to fix Horizon Forbidden West bricking PS5

Horizon Forbidden West has launched to a rapturous reception from fans and critics alike, but PS5 players are reporting that the game is actually bricking their consoles. Here’s how to fix the issue, and prevent it from happening again.

Horizon Forbidden West was hotly anticipated in the build-up to its February 18 release, and the sequel to 2017’s Zero Dawn seems to have delivered in the eyes of both reviewers and fans. But that’s not to say the launch has come without hiccups.

After a five-year wait to get their hands on Forbidden West, players on PS5 are reporting that the game is bricking their console, making it impossible to boot up and play.

Luckily, there is a relatively easy fix to this problem, and there are also ways of avoiding bricking in the future. Here’s everything you need to know, so you can continue your journey into the Forbidden West.

How to fix Horizon Forbidden West bricking on PS5

It can be worrying when your games console bricks but don’t worry, there is an easy way to make your PS5 fully operational once again. First of all, you’ll need to unplug every cable coming out of the console and then plug it back in.

Once the PS5 is set up again, press and hold the power button on the console for around 15 seconds. This triggers a complete hardware reboot, and the PS5 will soon be back in action.

After the reboot is complete, the console should be working as it was before loading into Horizon Forbbiden West. Here’s a quick step-by-step recap:

Unplug each of the PS5’s wires Reconnect the PS5 with each of its cables Press and hold the power button for around 15 seconds to trigger a reboot Enjoy your fully-functioning PS5

How to prevent Horizon Forbidden West from bricking on PS5

Once you’ve rebooted your console, before jumping straight back into Aloy’s adventure, make sure you take steps to prevent the console from bricking again. The easiest way to do this is to clear the cache and rebuild your database.

It sounds far more complicated than it is, so here’s a handy guide on how to do it:

Turn off your PS5 console Press and hold the power button until you hear two beeps, putting the console into safe mode Connect your DualSense controller via the USB console and turn it on Scroll over to option 5 – Clear Cache and Rebuild Database – and select it You’ll be met with two options here, select “Rebuild Database“ Once complete, repeat these steps and select the “Clear Cache” option

Simply put, this gives your console a good clear-out, but rest assured that you will not lose any crucial data or save files. Finally, before you get back into the action, we recommend you delete and reinstall Horizon Forbidden West.

By following these simple steps, you should be able to carry on playing the game without running into the bricking issue. For more on the latest big releases, check out some of our other guides:

