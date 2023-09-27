Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to Steam Deck?

With confirmation that the PC port is on the way, will Horizon Forbidden West come to the Steam Deck in 2024?

Aloy’s adventure in Horizon Forbidden West is about to get a second lease of life. Sony will be launching the Complete Collection on PS5 and PC, with the PC version hitting Steam and Epic’s stores in 2024.

Thankfully with it coming to Steam, we won’t have to jump through too many hoops to get Horizon on the Steam Deck.

While there’s no date yet, it hopefully means that Guerrilla Games won’t be overshadowed by another major open-world game again. However, will Horizon Forbidden West run on the Steam Deck?

Horizon Zero Dawn was a unique case on the Steam Deck. The PC port itself wasn’t perfect at launch and had to be patched to fix some issues. On the Steam Deck side though, the first Horizon game ran fine after these updates at 30FPS, Low settings. You could squeak out a bit more, but it’d cause some issues.

Steam Deck could be just fine with Forbidden West’s PC port

Now, with the Steam Deck’s OS, SteamOS, hitting version 3.5, it appears a key problem with the AMD chip housed inside has been fixed. Multiple users are reporting that Horizon Zero Dawn now runs better on the Steam Deck.

We’re hoping, despite no specifications released by Sony at this point, that Horizon Forbidden West will carry on this torch.

Where things could falter is the increased graphical fidelity between the two games. Despite the PS4 version also existing, the PC version will probably be closer to the PS5 version than anything. This could hinder the performance of Horizon’s sequel on Steam Deck, but if Nixxes manages to pull off a smooth port – like with Ratchet and Clank – then there shouldn’t be too much to worry about.

What’s included in the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition

Horizon Forbidden West’s Complete Edition will launch with the Burning Shores DLC, as well as:

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)



In-game items unlocked via story progression: