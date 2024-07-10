How to get all Once Human Twitch drops

Once Human Twitch drops enable players to get free cosmetics and a weapon charm, so here’s how you can add them to your game.

To celebrate the release of Once Human players, Starry Studio has teamed up with Twitch to give the community free items. During the promotional event, players can get their hands on the Autumn Splendor outfit amongst other in-game cosmetics.

So, if you’re looking to play through the post-apocalyptic survival game in style, then you’ll want to know how you can add these exclusive rewards to your inventory.

Once Human Twitch drops event duration

The Once Human Twitch drops event kicked off on July 9, 2024, and will end on August 5, 2024. Make sure you watch any Once Human streams with Twitch drops enabled during this time to claim your in-game rewards.

How to claim Once Human Twitch drops?

Starry Studio To claim Once Human Twitch drops, you’ll first need to link your account.

To claim Once Human Twitch drops, players will need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Once Human website.

Create or sign into your Once Human account.

Link your Once Human account to your Twitch account .

. Head over Twitch.

Twitch. Watch streams in the Once Human category that have drops enabled.

Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘ Claim Now ‘ to add it to your game.

and click ‘ ‘ to add it to your game. Return to Once Human and you’ll find your new items in your inventory.

It’s important to note, that you need to watch Once Human streams for eight hours in total to claim all the rewards. The rewards will then be sent to your account in 24 hours.

All Once Human Twitch drops

Starry Studio Once Human Twitch drops reward players with the Autumn Splendor set.

There are five Once Human Twitch drops that can be claimed during the event, with a weapon charm and cosmetics up for grabs. We’ve listed all the items and the time required to unlock them below:

Watch 1 hour: Weapon Charm Thumb Up

Weapon Charm Thumb Up Watch 2 hours: Autumn Splendor Shoes

Autumn Splendor Shoes Watch 4 hours: Mayfly Cap

Mayfly Cap Watch 6 hours: Autumn Splendor Bottoms

Autumn Splendor Bottoms Watch 8 hours: Autumn Splendor Tops

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when new Once Human Twitch drops are added. For now, though, be sure to check out the streams to claim these items and add them to your account.

If you’re struggling to log into the MMO, then head over to our Once Human Server status hub to see if the servers are down.