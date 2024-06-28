How to get all The First Descendant Twitch drops

The First Descendant Twitch drops enable players to claim some free Kuiper Shards, Gold, and cosmetics. So, here’s how to get hold of these in-game goodies.

To celebrate the release of The First Descendant, the devs have teamed up with Twitch to give players some extra items. During the promotional event, players can get their hands on free Gold, Kuiper Shards, the “Gloomy” emote, and more.

So, whether you’re delving into the looter shooter on July 2, 2024, or just want to claim some exclusive rewards, then you’ll want to add them to your account before they expire.

Without further ado, here’s how you can get The First Descendant Twitch drops and what items are currently available.

The First Descendant Twitch drops event duration

The First Descendant Twitch drops event will start on July 2nd, 2024 at 00:00 and run until July 29th, 2024 00:00 (PDT).

How to claim The First Descendant Twitch drops?

Nexon Claiming The First Descendant Twitch drops is simple.

To claim The First Descendant Twitch drops, you must follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to Twitch. Log into your Twitch account. Watch any The First Descendant live streams with Twitch drops enabled. Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now‘ to add it to your game. Return to The First Descendant to claim your free items.

It’s important to note, that you need to watch at least 15 minutes of The First Descendant on Twitch to claim your first reward. The event will expire on July 29th, 2024 at 00:00 (PDT), so be sure to redeem all your rewards before this deadline.

All The First Descendant Twitch drops

There are currently five The First Descendant Twitch drops that can be claimed, with Cosmetics, Kuiper Shards, and Gold among them. We’ve listed all the items and the time required to unlock them below:

Watch 15 minutes: “Pizza” Chest Attachment

“Pizza” Chest Attachment Watch for 30 minutes: 15,000 Gold & 1,500 Kuiper Shards

15,000 Gold & 1,500 Kuiper Shards Watch for 60 minutes: “Gloomy” Emote

“Gloomy” Emote Watch for 90 minutes: “Twitch Color” Paints

“Twitch Color” Paints Watch for 120 minutes: “X-Ray” Back Attachment

Now that you know how to claim The First Descendant Twitch Drops, you’ll be able to look your best when playing the game with your friends in crossplay.