Is Disney Dreamlight Valley free to play?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a huge hit among cozy gamers and has quickly become a staple for many, but is it a free game? Here’s everything you need to know.

From constant updates, tons of new items in the Premium Shop, adorable new characters, and so much more, Disney Dreamlight Valley has quickly cemented itself into cozy gaming history, garnering a huge following since its release into early access in September 2022.

However, with so many fans jumping into the game, many are wondering if Disney Dreamlight Valley is free to play. So, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s status as a free title.

Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be free-to-play?

The great news is that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be a free-to-play game, enabling players on all platforms, aside from mobile, to enjoy all the quests, recipes, locations, and characters in the game, without spending a penny.

However, the game’s not free quite yet, with players needing to either purchase the game or play it on Xbox Game Pass, which works for Xbox or PC.

Do we know when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free?

Currently, we don’t have an exact date telling us when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free. However, what we do know is that the game will be going free-to-play when it leaves early access, which is expected to be sometime in 2023.

When a full release date is announced we’ll be updating this so be sure to bookmark the article and check back soon for more information.

