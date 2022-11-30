Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cozy life-sim taking the gaming world by storm. It’s popular with console, Switch, and PC players, most of who are enjoying the game through Steam. So, if you can play Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam, can you play it on the Steam Deck? We have all the answers here.

The Steam Deck brings plenty of your favorite Steam games onto a portable console, allowing you to enjoy hundreds of titles wherever you are. But not all Steam games are compatible with the Steam Deck, leading many gamers to wonder if their favorite title can be played on the handheld console.

Luckily, Gameloft has easily cleared up players’ concerns regarding Disney Dreamlight Valley being compatible with the Steam Deck. Here’s all you need to know.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam Deck?

Disney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley is technically available to enjoy on Steam Deck, meaning you can play it but the game’s not been officially supported.

This means you’ll be able to enjoy Disney Dreamlight Valley on your Steam Deck but may encounter some stability issues. However, since the game’s in early access, players can expect to see most of these issues resolved in regular updates.

How to install Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam Deck

To install Disney Dreamlight Valley on your Steam Deck you’ll need to follow these steps:

Turn on your Steam Deck and find the Disney Dreamlight Valley icon. Download the game on your handheld. Once downloaded, right-click the game in your library. Select Properties. Select Compatability. Choose Enable. Click “Proton Experimental”.

This will enable you to play Disney Dreamlight Valley on your Steam Deck with very few issues.

That’s how you can play Disney Dreamlight Valley on your Steam Deck. While waiting for the game to install, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides to help you save Dreamlight Valley from the Forgetting:

