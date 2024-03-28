How to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event is here, bringing some exciting new quests – but how do you make a Pretty Flower Basket to complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest? Here’s all you need to know.

During the Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event, players can chat with WALL-E to gain some additional weekly and daily quests, with each granting a few seasonal rewards. However, you’ll need to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in order to complete the daily WALL-E quest.

With that in mind, here are all the Pretty Flower Basket recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can be prepared for every quest WALL-E assigns.

Pretty Flower Basket recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

There are six different recipes you can use to make a Pretty Flower Basket, with each changing around the flowers you can use.

While there are a few different recipes to use, the Blooming and Blossoming quest usually requests a specific version with certain flowers. So, we’ve listed all the recipes below:

2 Yellow Daisy

2 Blue Falling Penstemon

1 White & Pink Falling Penstemon

1 Fiber

2 Red Falling Penstemon

2 Dandelion

1 White & Pink Falling Penstemon

1 Fiber

2 Yellow Daisy

2 Purple Rising Penstemon

1 Red Daisy

1 Fiber

2 Yellow Daisy

2 Purple Rising Penstemon

1 Green Rising Penstemon

1 Fiber

2 Red Falling Penstemon

2 Purple Falling Penstemon

1 Red Daisy

1 Fiber

2 Red Falling Penstemon

2 White Daisy

1 Green Rising Penstemon

1 Fiber

To find out where all the flowers can be picked, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers guide here.

