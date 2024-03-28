GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

How to make a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pretty Flower BasketDisney / Gameloft

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event is here, bringing some exciting new quests – but how do you make a Pretty Flower Basket to complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest? Here’s all you need to know.

During the Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event, players can chat with WALL-E to gain some additional weekly and daily quests, with each granting a few seasonal rewards. However, you’ll need to craft a Pretty Flower Basket in order to complete the daily WALL-E quest.

With that in mind, here are all the Pretty Flower Basket recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can be prepared for every quest WALL-E assigns.

Pretty Flower Basket recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pretty Flower BasketDisney / Gameloft

There are six different recipes you can use to make a Pretty Flower Basket, with each changing around the flowers you can use.

While there are a few different recipes to use, the Blooming and Blossoming quest usually requests a specific version with certain flowers. So, we’ve listed all the recipes below:

  • 2 Yellow Daisy
  • 2 Blue Falling Penstemon
  • 1 White & Pink Falling Penstemon
  • 1 Fiber
  • 2 Red Falling Penstemon
  • 2 Dandelion
  • 1 White & Pink Falling Penstemon
  • 1 Fiber
  • 2 Yellow Daisy
  • 2 Purple Rising Penstemon
  • 1 Red Daisy
  • 1 Fiber
  • 2 Yellow Daisy
  • 2 Purple Rising Penstemon
  • 1 Green Rising Penstemon
  • 1 Fiber
  • 2 Red Falling Penstemon
  • 2 Purple Falling Penstemon
  • 1 Red Daisy
  • 1 Fiber
  • 2 Red Falling Penstemon
  • 2 White Daisy
  • 1 Green Rising Penstemon
  • 1 Fiber

To find out where all the flowers can be picked, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers guide here.

