How to make Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update introduced some delicious new meals to the cozy game. But one has eluded many players: the Sesame Balls. So, here’s how to make Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As well as introducing Mulan and Mushu, The Lucky Dragon update was jam-packed with new content, from a new resource in the form of Wrought Iron, an exciting new event to celebrate Inside Out 2, and new daily cooking challenges by Remy, featuring tons of recipes.

However, Remy doesn’t give you the recipe for those dishes, leaving players in the dark regarding the new dishes revealed in the update. So, to ensure you’re prepared and are able to grab that Wrought Iron or feed your favorite villager, here’s how to make Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sesame Balls recipe & ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To cook up some delicious Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Wheat

Ginger

Rice

Soya

Seaweed

Wheat is one of the easier ingredients to get hold of. You can find it at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. The seeds cost one Coin and the grown crop costs three Coins. Given Wheat takes one minute to grow, you’re best off getting the seeds.

Ginger can be found in the Forgotten Lands, appearing as green stalks growing out of the ground. There should be plenty scattered about for you to harvest.

Rice can either be brought or grown. You’ll be able to find both from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. The seeds cost 35 Coins and the fully grown crop costs 92 Coins. As such, we recommend growing it as the seed is much cheaper than the crop, but it does take 50 minutes to grow, so if you’re in a rush, it’s best to buy.

Soya is located in Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Frustratingly, Soya takes one and a half hours to grow so you may need to wait or get lucky enough to be able to buy the full crop. Nevertheless, Soya seeds cost 60 Coins to buy.

Seaweed is found by fishing outside of ripples on Dazzle Beach. Although, if you’ve unlocked Moana and got her to level 10 then you can get it from Moana’s fishing boat, but there’s only a chance to grab it from there. We recommend fishing for a guaranteed reward.

How to cook Sesame Balls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve compiled the Wheat, Ginger, Rice, Soya, and Seaweed, you’ll need to grab one coal to bring all the ingredients together.

If you don’t already have one coal, head to the nearest mining spots in your Valley, after a few rocks you should get one coal.

With that, find your nearest cooking pot, place in all the ingredients listed above, and select Start Cooking.

With that, your Sesame Balls will be created and you’ll be ready to give them to your favorite character as a gift, or eat it yourself to gain a hover boost.